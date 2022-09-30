Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
The US says it’s helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it’s too little, too late
As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet. Clips of students tearing up pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader in northern Iran. Photos...
The Onion tells the Supreme Court — seriously — that satire is no laughing matter
The Onion — a publication best known for its tongue-in-cheek, satirical postings on politics and world events — has taken the very serious step of filing an amicus brief before the Supreme Court. It is wading into legal advocacy by asking the high court to hear a case...
Start your week smart: Soccer stadium tragedy, Hurricane Ian, Brazil, Ukraine, Trump
More people are buying electric vehicles than ever before, with monthly sales nearly triple what they were four years ago. But finding a place to charge your EV when you’re away from home can be a problem depending on where you live. So, before you head out on any long road trips, take a look at these maps first.
A mother celebrating her 40th birthday is one of the victims of Hurricane Ian
A mother of four traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday — now her family is preparing to lay her to rest after she was identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian, her mother said. Nishelle Harris-Miles from Dayton, Ohio, traveled with a group...
Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps
Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
James Brown’s cape and Rudy gone wild: key takeaways from Haberman’s Trump book
Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, was published in the US on Tuesday. As is now customary for books about the 45th president, its revelations have been widely reported. But thanks to the New York Times reporter’s dominance of...
