Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
WPTV is learning more details about what happened when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot.
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said.
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
Deputies find parents of boy who turned up at wrong school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – After searching for hours, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a 5-year-old boy who showed up at the wrong school on Monday morning in Broward County. A driver dropped off the boy shortly before 9 a.m. at Park Lakes Elementary School in...
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
Stolen Yorkie Leads To Arrest For West Palm Beach Woman
43-year old Melissa Strong faces a charge of grand theft after allegedly putting the dog under her arm and running out of Star Pups.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helps stranded boater in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boater was stranded in Tropical Storm force winds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call of a stranded boater in the Lake Worth Lagoon near Snook Island Natural Area. Due to the strong winds, a land-based swimming rescue or...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
Boynton Beach Police Department collecting school supplies for West Coast of Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Police Department is collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the West Coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post they wrote, "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a...
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
Woman wanted for stealing pricey pooch arrested, PBSO says
A woman wanted for stealing a pricey pooch from a local pet store in West Palm Beach has been arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
