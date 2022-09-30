ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaywalking#Accident#Paramedics#Honda
CBS Miami

Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
Click10.com

Deputies find parents of boy who turned up at wrong school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – After searching for hours, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a 5-year-old boy who showed up at the wrong school on Monday morning in Broward County. A driver dropped off the boy shortly before 9 a.m. at Park Lakes Elementary School in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say

MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy