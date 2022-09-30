Read full article on original website
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Bi-state will have comfortable harvest weather
Farmers harvesting crops and people enjoying the fall are in for a treat. The St. Louis forecast is gorgeous with cool temperatures at night.
KSDK
How business leaders are working to keep young professionals in St. Louis
According to financial website SmartAsset, St. Louis is experiencing "brain drain." That means it's losing more college-educated people than it's gaining.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
KSDK
St. Louis police release photos of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park
St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month.
KSDK
Spooky Spots with Sydney Stallworth is back Tuesday!
Sydney Stallworth is bringing Spooky Spots back to Today in St. Louis Tuesday. Join her in checking out some of the most chilling places in and around The Lou.
KSDK
St. Louis Public Schools implements shorter school day
A bus driver shortage has led to SLPS officials to shorten the school day for some schools in the district. The schedule changes will allow for 10 more bus routes.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Cool morning, warm afternoon Tuesday
Dry weather continues. We'll see a dramatic drop in temperatures this weekend.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: 70s and sun this week
Highs will hold in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. Sunshine sticks around all week.
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
St. Louis Police Charge Man in Wild Ambulance Chase
Dwane Vardiman is charged with vehicle tampering, assault and resisting arrest
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
KSDK
Gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louis children. Here's a look at why kids are getting shot
ST. LOUIS — The rise in the number of kids dead or injured by gun violence is alarming. It's a nationwide epidemic that is sweeping through the St. Louis region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 116 children and teens die by guns every year in Missouri, and about 60% of those deaths are homicides.
KYTV
Mizzou football heading back to St. Louis in 2023 for the first time in 13 years
COLUMBIA, Mo./ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Missouri football will play a 2023 regular season game against Memphis in St. Louis, bringing the Tigers back to the city for the first time in 2013. Mizzou will play Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 23, 2023. This...
KSDK
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday night
One man died after being shot in the face. Two other people were also shot, but are stable.
Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school
One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.
