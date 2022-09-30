Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
hebervalleyradio.com
Wasatch Tennis Stars Fall Short In Semifinals Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY-Saturday, Wasatch junior girls tennis stars Jane Luster and Chezney Davies lost in the 5A state semifinals at Liberty Park. Luster and Davies, the No. 14 seed, fell 6-3, 6-1 to Springville’s Britta Broberg and Nadia Templeman, the No. 7 seed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation
BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
Where are Utah and BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?
The Utes and Cougars both moved up in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls after a weekend where 10 ranked teams lost.
hebervalleyradio.com
Dobbins’ 3 TDs help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 26-10
SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jermiah Dobbins ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns and Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 26-10 on Saturday night in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Dobbins’ scored from 5 and 12 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, and each...
Look: College Football World Reacts To BYU Mascot Video
BYU's football team improved to 4-1 on Thursday night, defeating Utah State at home. Jaren Hall had a nice performance with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it was Cosmo the Cougar who stole the show. Cosmo put his strength on full display by doing pushups while launching himself...
deseret.com
Kyle Whittingham had a unique message for some reporters after Saturday’s game: ‘Get to conference’
The University of Utah scored a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, but, at his postgame press conference, coach Kyle Whittingham had more than football on his mind. After sharing his thoughts on the game, the Utes coach joked that it was time for reporters to make their way to the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
ksl.com
Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU
PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
vanmeterbulldogs.org
8th Grade Football beats Ogden 32 – 6
The Bulldogs traveled to Ogden on Thursday afternoon to face off with the conference foe Bulldogs, and came away with the victory 32-6. Offensively Van Meter got off to a slow start, but were able to get it clicking on all cylinders later in the game. Ogden took an early lead, and Van Meter was unable to sustain a drive in the first quarter.
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
KSLTV
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
utahoutside.com
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road
I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
blocku.com
Goodbye and Go Utes
It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
kslnewsradio.com
Saturday morning conference session makes history
SALT LAKE CITY — During the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to ever speak at a general conference. Sister Browing serves as the second counselor in the...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
hebervalleyradio.com
Sunday Afternoon General Conference Session: 10/2
SALT LAKE CITY-Sunday afternoon, the concluding session of semiannual General Conference occurred at the Conference Center at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City. President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in The First Presidency of the Church conducted this session. The first speaker of this session was President Henry...
Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returns after two-year hiatus
The Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returned to Salt Lake City's historic Albert Fisher Mansion after a two-year hiatus brought about by the 2020 earthquake.
