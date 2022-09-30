ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KTVZ

Russian journalist who protested on live television escapes house arrest

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist who staged a daring protest live on state-run television, has been declared a fugitive after going on the run, Russian media reported. Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest in August. She had been charged with disseminating false information about the Russian military after participating in...
AFP

Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown

"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
KTVZ

In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers US targeting oversight

In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing it with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, the Ukrainian government is now offering the US full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets, multiple officials familiar with the discussions tell CNN. The remarkable transparency...
KTVZ

Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize

As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp legislature, the Federation Council, on...
KTVZ

Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned

Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
KTVZ

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile eastward, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). According to CNN’s count, Tuesday’s launch marks North Korea’s 23rd missile launch this year, including both ballistic and cruise missiles. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable...
AFP

Nobel Peace Prize could sound alarm over Ukraine war or climate

As speculation mounts ahead of Friday's much-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize announcement, observers suggest the committee may sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or climate change. - "By giving the Peace Prize to climate change, the Nobel committee would have the unique possibility to say that the multiple crises the world is facing must be resolved together," said Oda Andersen Nyborg, head of the Norwegian Peace Council.
