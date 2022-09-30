Read full article on original website
Math classes ‘elbow-to-elbow’ at Henry High under Minneapolis teacher shortages
For Southwest Voices, Melissa Whitler reports staff shortages are straining Minneapolis’ Patrick Henry High School. According to documents outlining plans at Henry High to deal with vacancies, “two sections of math have been canceled because of the vacancy in the math department. (Math teacher Conor) Wells says that these cancellations have led to combining of sections, and larger class sizes in the remaining sections … This year he said that many sections have 34 students or more. In some sections, he says there aren’t enough seats for every student, or students are sitting elbow to elbow. Wells said some students refuse to come to class when they show up to see how full the classroom is.”
The University of Minnesota needs to be the ‘North Star’ of college financing
In the coming legislative session the University of Minnesota administration will request an increase of 15% in state appropriations. While a portion of the increase would be allocated to financial aid, two-thirds of the increase would be spent on the ever expanding costs of operating the university. Even with the...
Proposed railroad merger creates more harm than good for Minneapolis
Last year, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) filed a joint merger application with federal regulators to form one behemoth of a railroad valued at more than $31 billion. If granted, the merger would become the only single-line railroad directly linking Canada and Mexico and stretch through the entire central part of the U.S resulting in significantly more train traffic through Minnesota. Particularly, the impacts of this merger will further marginalize communities like the Webber-Camden neighborhood in north Minneapolis. This community is already impacted by long wait times for trains and the health risks that accompany the resulting pollution. With the increase in rail traffic, this merger will exacerbate the quality of life and safety issues associated with railroads that we know so well.
Parents in Minnesota desegregation suit dissatisfied with appeals court’s finding that imbalance not ‘intentional’
This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America. In the latest phase of a seven-year-old school desegregation suit, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the mere existence of schools that are not integrated does not violate the state constitution.
University of Minnesota ramps up police partnerships amid crime wave
The University of Minnesota has announced several efforts to improve public safety on and around campus in recent weeks, following concern from students and their parents about rising crime on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods. Efforts include a partnership with Minnesota State Patrol to target crime, plus the reinstatement of...
Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum
Questions regarding police accountability and gun violence in Minneapolis communities dominated a public forum on Thursday featuring candidates for the Hennepin County attorney’s race. Candidates Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick traded responses to several questions submitted by the few dozen people in attendance at the forum put on...
More than 1,000 absentee ballots with wrong GOP state House candidate sent to voters
Nick Woltman at the Pioneer Press reports, “More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say. The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
University of Minnesota to dive into media portrayals of race and health equity
The University of Minnesota and two other universities will be researching how the media portrays health equity and how frequently it covers the topic. Cornell University, Wesleyan University, and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health have been awarded a grant to track media content and examine its impact on attitudes, values and behavior.
Mayor Jacob Frey names Minneapolis’ next police chief
MPR’s Jon Collins reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as they city’s next police chief. WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports that U of M scientists believe a massive meteor crashed into what’s now Inver Grove Heights a very long time ago.
Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota in Florida for Hurricane Ian
Jennifer Hoff at KARE-11 reports there are 30 volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas on the ground with 50 more on standby in Jacksonville, waiting for Hurricane Ian to hit landfall. “It may die down in category level but it can still cause such devastation and that’s what we have to prepare for,” said evacuation shelter supervisor Kyle Parkinson. “We were at a level seven, which means that’s our highest response.”
Irene Gomez-Bethke bent the arc of history toward social justice
Gomez-Bethke served as Minnesota Commissioner of Human Rights, guided boards and commissions as a volunteer, and co-founded both Centro Cultural Chicano and Instituto de Arte y Cultura. Irene Gomez-Bethke was born in Minneapolis in 1935. Her parents, Jesse Gomez and Maria Gomez, had immigrated from Mexico to Minnesota in 1923....
Coffee & soccer! Why hadn’t anyone thought of this sooner?
Good luck finding Ninth Street Coffee and Soccer in Minneapolis without a smartphone or GPS. Sure, the address gives a hint. But Interstate 35W in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood cuts off Ninth Street from Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota, and it’s easy to lose your bearings while you zig and zag your way around. One helpful hint: A sign on the chain-line fence where S.E. Eighth Avenue dead-ends into Ninth Street.
Division of Indian Work bringing success to the urban Indigenous community
Division of Indian Work (DIW), a south Minneapolis organization that has helped strengthen and support the Twin Cities’ Native communities, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The organization has had several successes and signs that its programs are making a difference. On Monday, it will hold its annual...
Hennepin County eviction backlog estimated at 4 months
Kristi Belcamino at the Pioneer Press says, “More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event. Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened. The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.”
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
Weekend picks: Art with a conscience; an older musical is relevant again
Fans of art with a political consciousness, you’ve got a number of options this week. The Twin Cities Arab Film Festival features movies that center social justice. A conversation with author Yashica Dutt at Macalester (plus a new performance by Ananya Dance Theatre) will give you insight into the struggles of Dalit people here in the U.S. and globally. Also this week, Michael Kleber-Diggs reads his work in “The Barn” at the Anderson Center at Tower View, in Red Wing, and Kim Benson opens a new exhibition hosted by The Orange Advisory and Hair + Nails Gallery. For your dose of arty electro-pop, New Order and Pet Shop Boys hit the Armory. Finally, “Merrily We Roll ” ponders holding onto your dreams in Theatre Latte Da’s new production.
Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member
For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
Minneapolis looking at 6.5% property tax levy increase
Says Stribber Liz Navratil, “Minneapolis residents could face a property tax levy increase of up to 6.5% next year, though its impacts wouldn’t be felt evenly across the city, a disparity that concerns some members of the Board of Estimate & Taxation. In a split vote Wednesday, the six-member board cleared the way for officials to approve Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed tax levy later this year. He will negotiate the figure with the City Council this fall, but in recent years the council has often adopted his recommendations. Board President Samantha Pree-Stinson and Vice President Steve Brandt — the two members elected directly to the board — voted instead to set the maximum property levy at a lower level, noting that North Side wards that have been historically marginalized and are home to many people of color are likely to see the biggest impact.”
Minneapolis announces plan to reduce crime; no details yet
This from KMSP-TV, “Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. … They discussed the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety’s ‘new plan for reducing criminal activity in the city,’ with a news release adding the office has worked with local, state and federal partners.”
Minnesota hit its longest-ever hot stretch this summer
The Star Tribune’s Chloe Johnson reports that we just endured longest stretch of days that hit at least 70 degrees on record in the Twin Cities 🥵🥵🥵. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports Richfield secondary schools were closed Monday after threats were made online. “The threats came after gunfire wounded two people outside Richfield High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night. Two teens — one a current Richfield student, another a former student — were arrested in connection with the shooting,” Nelson reported.
