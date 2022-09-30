ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Man charged with robbing New Bedford bank

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XMkj_0iH86Lrj00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Dartmouth man accused of robbing a bank in New Bedford earlier this week.

Mark Demelo, 47, was taken into custody just hours after walking into the Taunton Federal Credit Union on Rockdale Avenue Monday, according to police.

Police said Demelo walked up to a teller inside the bank and demanded money. He then left the bank with the cash and took off running.

Investigators were able to identify Demelo as the suspect and he was taken into custody in Dartmouth later that same day.

Demelo was charged with unarmed robbery, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and putting fear in a person for stealing.

Police said Demelo has an extensive criminal history that includes previous convictions for unarmed robbery, breaking and entering, resisting arrest and assault and battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Dartmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
whdh.com

Suspect in Millbury death investigation appears in court

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with a weekend death in Millbury appeared in court–but did not show his face– as an investigation into the incident continues. Kevin Donnellan, 34, hid behind a wall during proceedings on Monday, as the charges he faced were...
MILLBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say

Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WOBURN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester

BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man denied parole after being convicted of killing infant daughter

A Massachusetts man was denied parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. According to documents issued by the parole board, on October 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, Michael Moran of Halifax was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, Viktoria. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
HALIFAX, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, according to federal prosecutors. Estefano Lobo, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. During an investigation in March, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WMTW

New charges filed against 911 caller who reported death inside home

Prosecutors filed new charges Monday against the Massachusetts man who called 911 and led authorities to a home where another man was found dead. Kevin Donnellan, 34, is now facing charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a household or family member, in addition to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon -- a knife.
MILLBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy