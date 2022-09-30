ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

CBS Philly

Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ABSECON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

