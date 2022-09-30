Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital
Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree
MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
Woman killed, man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting
Both victims were found on the second-floor of the home with gunshot wounds, police said.
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
