KTVZ
When Hurricane Ian flooded his mother’s home, this former police officer waded through nearly half a mile of water to rescue her
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s west coast, a Naples man trekked through nearly half a mile of floodwater to save his 85-year-old mother. Johnny Lauder, a former police officer, told CNN he sprang into action after his mother, who uses a wheelchair, called in a panic and said water was rushing into her home and reaching her chest.
KTVZ
A mother celebrating her 40th birthday is one of the victims of Hurricane Ian
A mother of four traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday — now her family is preparing to lay her to rest after she was identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian, her mother said. Nishelle Harris-Miles from Dayton, Ohio, traveled with a group...
