ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

When Hurricane Ian flooded his mother’s home, this former police officer waded through nearly half a mile of water to rescue her

After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s west coast, a Naples man trekked through nearly half a mile of floodwater to save his 85-year-old mother. Johnny Lauder, a former police officer, told CNN he sprang into action after his mother, who uses a wheelchair, called in a panic and said water was rushing into her home and reaching her chest.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy