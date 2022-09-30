Read full article on original website
Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County
Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement at Chillicothe Prison, Heavy Police Presence
ROSS – A possible drug drop with a suspects on the run at the CCI in Ross County on Sunday. At the scene, there is a heavy presence of officers who are searching a bean field. A helicopter was called into the area but has left to refuel. One...
WBOY
Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released a body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and Deanna Faris, sitting in a tan Mercedes parked shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near basketball and tennis courts in the 2200 block of Home Road. According to the case report, Coffey recognized Martinez, who had warrants for his arrest on theft charges, and asked him to verify his name.
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts seven
A Frankfort woman charged with aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, was among seven people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Heather Bolender, 42, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
Police: Man shot during dispute outside of Grove City Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after a road rage incident led to a dispute and shooting outside of a Meijer in Grove City Saturday afternoon, according to police. Around 3:35 p.m., officers with the Grove City Division of Police responded to a reported shooting at the Meijer located at 2811 London Groveport Road.
Columbus police investigate after teen goes to hospital two days after being shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a teenager walked into a local hospital two days after he said he was shot in the leg. According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in shooting at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Sunday at approximately 3:04 p.m. At the hospital, officers […]
Man accused of calling bomb threat to stop girlfriend’s Chillicothe court date
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man on Friday who they said called in a bomb threat at a Chillicothe courthouse to get his girlfriend out of court earlier this week. Police responded to the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 after a man had called and said there were two […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church
ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities release name of woman killed in car crash
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of the victim in a fatal accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 50 at Montgomery Hill Road. The deceased is Bridget Nichole Willis, 36, of Walker, Chief Deputy G.M. Deem said. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.
NBC4 Columbus
One shot after argument in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
ycitynews.com
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter following overdose death
An area woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man who died due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl in his system. Shelbie Mourer, 28-years-old, is facing multiple felony charges including involuntary manslaughter, trafficking and tampering with evidence. She could face over a decade in prison, if convicted.
Police officers dragged by suspect in car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
How to get free gun safes, lock boxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
sciotopost.com
Stolen Vehicle Possibly Used in GameStop Robbery in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – A car stoled out of Southern Ohio may be the same vehicle that was just seen driving away from a grab-and-dash theft in Chillicothe. Accoridng to Gallia County Sheriffs’ office sometime this morning a 2008 Pontiac G6 was stolen in the early hours of the morning from the Jackson Pike area. The keys were left in the vehicle.
