British playwright, composer, songwriter actor and singer Noel Coward may have been among the first multi-hyphenates and an influencer long before there were such concepts. Coward died in 1973 at the age of 73 and will be remembered on the 50th anniversary his death with a new documentary, “Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story,” due out in 2023.

