WCTV
Leon County Humane Society caring for three dozen kittens from overwhelmed Fort Meyers shelter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three dozen kittens rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian now have new homes in Tallahassee. These little furballs arrived at the Leon County Humane Society Monday night, brought in from a shelter in Fort Meyers that was overwhelmed by kittens. About a dozen people volunteered...
DeSoto County schools could be closed for weeks due to Hurricane Ian
Schools in DeSoto County will be closed for at least the next two weeks after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian.
Kittens rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption at Humane Society
