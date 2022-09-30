ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Interview: 'Words Matter'

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is shifting the narrative of online negativity by spreading an important message about kindness.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, took to TikTok live on Thursday to call out internet trolls, seemingly in response to Hailey Bieber's recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the model, 25, discussed her relationship with husband (and Selena's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.

During Selena's video—which has been reposted in part to other TikTok accounts—the makeup brand founder appeared to address internet bullies who continue to bully Hailey over her relationship with Justin, including some who claim she "stole" him from the Disney Channel alum.

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting," she stated in the now-viral clip, adding: "It's not fair, and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

The "Lose you to Love Me" singer also pointed out the hypocrisy of fans and Rare Beauty supporters who spread hate online, despite the brand's clear ideology of kindness and love. "It's incredibly ironic that I would release something that's all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it."

"If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means—and that is: Words matter. Truly matter."

"I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out," she concluded the message, while telling her viewers to have "a wonderful rest of your day."

Selena's video comes on the heels of Hailey's bombshell interview on Alex Cooper's famous podcast, where she addressed the rumors that she began seeing Justin while he was still dating the Selena + Chef star, which she vehemently denied.

"It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I just would never do that. I was raised better than that," Hailey stated, as Parade reported. "I can say, period point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody."

She even revealed that she has spoken directly with Gomez in a conversation which she said brought her a lot of "peace."

"That's why I'm like, it's all respect. It's all love," she said, adding, "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."

You can hear everything Hailey had to say during the "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode on Spotify.

