Amarillo, TX

KFDA

McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s presented a check of money collected for the Turn Center today. The $6,500 check was awarded to the non-profit organization as part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day. It came from several locations across the Panhandle, which started raising money in late September. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building

Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Dove Creek Equine Rescue celebrating 10 years of saving horses in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re-homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. This Saturday on October 8, Dove Creek is hosting their ‘Sunset Dinner’ to celebrate a decade of taking in and rehabilitating horses. This event will help raise money to continue what they’re doing.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October. When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign. Anyone who dines out is asked to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo

New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years with a Sunset Dinner. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Panhandle economy...
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)

Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees. Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
