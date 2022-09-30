Read full article on original website
McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s presented a check of money collected for the Turn Center today. The $6,500 check was awarded to the non-profit organization as part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day. It came from several locations across the Panhandle, which started raising money in late September. The...
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
‘It’s in the heart of Amarillo’: First Responder Memorial kick starting fundraising to build memorial
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of AJ Swope began fundraising this month for the First Responder Memorial. “We want people to get excited and become involved in making this happen,” says Gary Pitner, board member, Friends of AJ Swope. The First Responder Memorial project recently received a $20,000...
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
Dove Creek Equine Rescue celebrating 10 years of saving horses in Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re-homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. This Saturday on October 8, Dove Creek is hosting their ‘Sunset Dinner’ to celebrate a decade of taking in and rehabilitating horses. This event will help raise money to continue what they’re doing.
Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October. When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign. Anyone who dines out is asked to...
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business. Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now. The owners said they are...
VIDEO: Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years with a Sunset Dinner. Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Panhandle economy...
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite facing an array of challenges like the pandemic and inflation, High Plains Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of providing to the Panhandle with high hopes for a successful future. High Plains Food Bank hosted a luncheon today to celebrate and recognize four decades of...
UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers recover 2022 Ram 2500
Update (9:45 a.m.) The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the 2022 grey Ram 2500 has reportedly been recovered. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2022 grey Ram 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to Crime Stoppers, […]
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees. Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for the Angel Tree program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of year again for the Salvation Army to start taking applications for it’s Angel Tree Program. Families can apply at the Salvation Army Chapel on 2101 S. Van Buren Street. Only children 12 and under can be signed up for a...
City of Canyon meeting today to make Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill a park
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be gathering at the Commission Chambers of City Hall to discuss multiple agenda items, one of them being the Trails of Buffalo Hill. The meeting will be today at 4:30 p.m., discussing the property know as Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill...
Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
