Phys.org
Experimental evolution: Marine copepods can genetically adapt to changing ocean conditions
Copepods are among the most important organisms in the ocean. The millimeter-small animals are food for many fish species and are therefore of central importance for life in the sea. Marine biologists fear that climate change could affect the small crustaceans in the future—and that this could decimate the most important food source for fish and many other marine animals.
Phys.org
When dangerous toxins teach fundamental biology
"What our work shows is how a complex in the center of the cell, the ER-Golgi interaction region, controls plasma membrane cholesterol, which is essential for many cellular functions, if not essential for multicellular life," says Professor Gisou van der Goot at EPFL's School of Life Sciences. Her group, working with the group of Giovanni D'Angelo at EPFL, has published a study in Developmental Cell that uncovers how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells.
scitechdaily.com
The Impact of Aerosols – New Study Corrects Previous Research
Cloud study clarifies the effects of aerosols. According to a recent study, aerosol particles in the atmosphere have a greater influence on cloud cover than previously assumed, but less of an impact on cloud brightness. Aerosols, which are tiny particles floating in the atmosphere, are essential for the formation of clouds.
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless | Sabine Hossenfelder
In private, many physicists admit they do not believe the particles they are paid to search for exist, says physicist Sabine Hossenfelder
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
Science Daily
New data reveals severe impact of European contact with Pacific islands
Pacific island nations suffered severe depopulation from introduced diseases as a consequence of contact with European vessels, a new study from The Australian National University (ANU) shows. The research, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, indicates population declines were a lot larger than previously thought. According to the study,...
Phys.org
Radical action is needed for the climate. This means transforming the way we do science
Record-breaking heat waves, droughts and floods make regular headlines around the globe, and scientists say the risk, frequency and intensity of these weather extremes are tied to the ever-increasing levels of planet-heating gases we pump into the atmosphere. Humanity's incremental response to the climate crisis has yet to show signs of getting the existential threat under control. Radical, transformative responses are needed everywhere—and this includes in the realm of science for development.
Phys.org
Hidden microbiome fortifies animals, plants too
The microbiome is the collection of microbes that colonize a habitat, human body or otherwise. Because of pioneering microbiome research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, people around the world now understand much more about the fundamental role of gut microbes in human health and disease. Animals...
Science Daily
How are birdsongs composed? Listening to the Australian pied butcherbird
An international collaboration between musicians and birdsong scientists has found that in the Australian pied butcherbird songs surveyed, the order of song elements is strongly related to rhythmical timing. In a study published today on Australian pied butcherbirds in Royal Society Open Science, researchers found that the order of their...
Phys.org
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology
Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
Scientists solve the 50-year-old mystery of how bacteria move
When it comes to bacteria, you may think we have it all figured out but some mysteries remain for decades like how these beings move. Now, an international team led by UVA’s Edward H. Egelman, PhD, a leader in the field of high-tech cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), has figured that out, according to a press release by the institution published on Monday.
Phys.org
Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon
Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
Why does nature create patterns? A physicist explains the molecular-level processes behind crystals, stripes and basalt columns
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does nature always create a pattern? – Saloni G., age 16, Alwar, Rajasthan, India The reason patterns often appear in nature is simple: The same basic physical or chemical processes occur in many patterned substances and organisms as they form. Whether in plants and animals or rocks, foams and ice crystals, the intricate patterns that happen in nature come down to what’s happening at the level of atoms and molecules. A pattern in nature is any regularly...
labroots.com
Humans and Our Gut Microbes Evolved Together
We each carry thousands of different species of microorganisms in our gastrointestinal tracts, and that gut microbiome has a powerful influence on various aspects of our health. Scientists have been learning more about what a healthy gut microbiome is composed of, and research has shown that the composition of the gut microbiome can vary significantly from one person to another, even when people are closely related. While some microbial species are commonly found in most people around the world, there is huge genetic variation among the microbes of those species, and very little is known about how these microbial species arose.
technologynetworks.com
Long Standing Physical Chemistry Mystery Solved
Prof. Ehud Pines (pictured above) is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem that he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as the prestigious Angewandte Chemie journal published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being x-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
CNET
Are Particle Physicists Inventing New Particles for No Reason? No, but It's Complicated
Has the entire field of particle physics collapsed, thanks to the efforts of a former physicist who is now speaking out? If you've read the latest headlines, you might be inclined to think so. On Monday, the Guardian's opinion section ran an article by astrophysicist and YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder that...
