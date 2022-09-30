Read full article on original website
WCTV
Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort. The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left...
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
WCTV
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels. The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S. Prices have declined since then, although not...
WCTV
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2
Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast. Rob's First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30. While we enjoy the cool blue skies this weekend, South Carolina braces for a second landfall from Hurricane Ian. Rob's First Alert Forecast -...
WCTV
State senate candidates Ausley and Simon debate five weeks before midterm election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A contentious race for Florida Senate District Three is coming down to the wire. Monday, both candidates took to the stage at the Tiger Bay Club luncheon, giving the public their best chance yet at hearing where the two stand on the issues. The race features...
