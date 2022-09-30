This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
High school is an important time in a kid's life. It's the bridge into college life or directly into working life, depending on what path they'll take. Washington state is full of high schools for parents to send their children to .
To make the search easier, Niche releases annual rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State. According to researchers, Tesla STEM High School is Washington's No. 1 high school for 2023!
Located in Redmond, this school is part of the Lake Washington School District. Tesla STEM scored an overall A+ rating with the highest marks in academics, teachers, college prep, and administration. It scored a B in diversity and a C+ for clubs and activities.
Niche provided more details about the high school:
"Tesla STEM High School is a top rated, public, magnet, alternative school... It has 606 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading."
Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Washington for 2023:
- Tesla STEM High School
- International Community School
- Interlake Senior High School
- International School
- Newport Senior High School
- Bellevue High School
- Raisbeck Aviation High School
- North Creek High School
- Redmond High School
- Mercer Island High School
