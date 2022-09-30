In The Loop: Pep Hamilton said WHAT about Davis Mills?

(SportsRadio 610) - What in the heck was Pep Hamilton saying about Davis Mills?!?!

The Texans offensive coordinator was asked Thursday about his second-year quarterback's struggles. Mills, who the Texans named the starter before the season after a promising end to his rookie year, has not played well the first three games.

Only four quarterbacks have more "poor throws" than Mills, and he's 20th in on-target percentage, according to Football Reference .

How much of this regression has to do with a sophomore slump, was essentially the question for Hamilton. Check out his answer:

"Technically, he’s not really a sophomore. He’s still learning on the job. You can’t teach experience. We recognize that there’s a reason that he’s our starting quarterback and that goes for every position on the offense. We feel like he can do the job. We’ll all get better at being more consistent at doing our jobs."

He's not really a sophomore, really? Did he not play in 13 games and start in 11 last year? Is this the level of excuse making we're resorting to for Mills?

There can be valid reasons for Mills' subpar play. Untimely miscues along the offensive line, receivers either dropping passes or failing to get separation, or even Hamilton's play calling itself.

But the idea we'd grade on such a curve to still consider Mills a rookie at this point is outrageous.

Listen to the entire segment here or click the audio player above.