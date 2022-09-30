Read full article on original website
Related
Douglas Kirkland, Hollywood Photographer, Dies at 88
Douglas Kirkland, the celebrity photographer known for his photos of Marilyn Monroe and numerous other stars, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 88. His 1961 Monroe portraits showed the superstar reclining on a bed surrounded by white satin sheets. In addition to his portraits of Hollywood notables including he was a special photographer for films including “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Sound of Music,” “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Out of Africa,” “Titanic” and “Moulin Rouge!” His photos appeared in hundreds of magazines, and among the celebrities he photographed were Brigitte Bardot, Coco...
35 Horror Films Ranked From "Oh Yeah I'd Survive That" To "I'm Dead Instantly"
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
Why Jeffrey Dahmer Didn’t Wear His Glasses on Trial
Here's why the real Jeffrey Dahmer didn't wear his glasses while on trial.
Comments / 0