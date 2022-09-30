Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Andor’: How the Empire Maintains Its Reign of Terror by Employing the Divide & Rule Policy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. Not unlike most totalitarian governments, the Empire of the Star Wars universe, in the advent of its rise to power, promised to bring peace and order to the galaxy. As a fascist dictatorship, however, it oversaw a period of ruthless expansion and cruel military directives, maintaining its reign of terror primarily by instilling fear in the hearts of the people.
Collider
What Does Luthen's Transformation in 'Andor' Say About His Identity?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) is one of the most fascinating new characters in Andor so far. Anyone who has seen Skarsgard’s body of works knows that the eccentric Swedish actor can do just about anything; between Lars Von Trier films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Skarsgard’s choice of projects has been just as unpredictable as his acting choices. Luthen has proven to be a mysterious mentor to Cassian (Diego Luna) as he learns about the fight against the Empire.
Collider
'Andor' Exposes the Impact of Colonialism Through the Empire
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.The plot is quickly thickening on Andor. After the conclusion of the gorgeous first arc in the third episode, the new Star Wars show is carefully laying the foundations for Cassian (Diego Luna) to eventually turn into the accomplished Rebel spy we know from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As expected, the overall tone of the series is highly political, emphasizing the abyss that exists between the might of the Galactic Empire and its subjects, and how profoundly affected the lives of ordinary people are under an authoritarian regime.
Collider
Is Alicent Right to Demand an Eye for an Eye in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.In the world of House of the Dragon, violence runs rampant. It is no surprise people are callused to it. With harsh punishments given out on the regular and tourneys where casualties are unsurprising, it shouldn't shock anyone that the Targaryen children's skirmish in Episode 7, "Driftmark," ends with blood. But that doesn't mean the kids shouldn't be held responsible. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) demands justice for the injury to her son Aemond's (Leo Ashton) eye, declaring that Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son, Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), who cut him, should lose an eye as well. But is that punishment fair? At that point, the adults hadn't heard the whole story. Should they not investigate before passing judgment?
Collider
'Andor' Is Breaking Away From Star Wars' Skywalker Emphasis, and That's a Good Thing
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor.Disney+'s Andor is just four episodes in, and it has already distinguished itself within the Star Wars universe. The show is not afraid to include adult themes, conflicts, and action sequences. Episode 3 even debuted Star Wars' first use of an Earthly swear word. Perhaps one of the most notable ways that Andor has set itself apart so far is in its use of mostly original characters. Other than the titular Cassian Andor from Rogue One, the introduction of Mon Mothma, and a brief mention of Saw Gerrera, the cast is made up of fresh faces. Even among the familiar figures, though, none of them are necessarily major characters in the grand scheme of Star Wars—none of them are Jedi, none of them are Sith, and none of them have the last name Skywalker.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Shows Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon titled Driftmark has aired and the mess Westeros finds itself in only seems to be deepening. A proper debacle, is it not? The episode began with the somber funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) with all her family gathered around. Even the solemnity of a funeral didn’t mask the tension that exists between the warring parties in the family. As the episode progresses, Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) bonds with Vhagar but loses an eye which leads to a stand-off between his step-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’ Arcy and his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Collider
Florence Pugh Faces a Major Challenge in 'The Wonder' Trailer
This November, acclaimed director Sebastián Lelio, known for films such as Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, returns with his latest project for Netflix. Led by Florence Pugh, The Wonder brings viewers into the relationship between a young girl and the nurse tasked to watch over her. Ahead of the release, Netflix has shared the official trailer.
Collider
'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer
There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.
Collider
'Lord of the Rings': The 10 Most Powerful Creatures in Middle-earth
Middle Earth is a rich world inhabited by many kinds of creatures. In The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these creatures play their part in the events of Middle Earth, sometimes in a big way, as they come into contact with the main characters. Like most things in...
Collider
‘Werewolf by Night’s Laura Donnelly on Pushing Boundaries in the Marvel Studios Special Presentation
With director Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night arriving on Disney+ October 7th, I recently got to speak with Laura Donnelly about playing Elsa Bloodstone in the Marvel Studios special presentation. Werewolf by Night is about a secret cabal of monster hunters that meet up at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. The purpose of the meeting is to decide who will be their new leader and the one who will take possession of a powerful relic. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, Werewolf by Night explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also stars Gael García Bernal, Harriet Sansom Harris, Leonardo Nam, Kirk R. Thatcher, and Eugenie Bondurant.
Collider
'The Rings of Power': Is Adar Telling the Truth About Killing Sauron?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.J.R.R. Tolkien's Sauron is one of the greatest villains of both literature and film. As Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) tells us in The Fellowship of The Ring, it was "his will to dominate all life in Middle-earth," and the fact that he nearly succeeds a few times is reason enough to fear him. The story that is being told in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, so audiences know that there are many years to go before Sauron’s true defeat.
Collider
Keanu Reeves May Direct Movie Adaptation Of His Own Comic 'BRZRKR' [Exclusive]
Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves is thinking about directing Netflix’s film adaptation of BRZRKR, a comic book about an immortal warrior fighting through the ages. Collider’s own Steven Weintraub sat down with BRZRKR writers and creators Reeves and Matt Kindt, as well as artist Ron Garney to discuss the franchise's future. During the interview, Reeves confessed that he hadn't read Mattson Tomlin’s script yet, but he is considering directing the adaption of his best-selling comic himself.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Lighting Problem Did a Disservice to the Acting
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.After episodes that packed many stunning visuals that we could actually see in all their glory, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," was a major step down in quality when it came to visibility. For many who were trying to make sense of what was going on, there was a fear that something may have been wrong with the televisions on which we were watching the show. However, it was quickly understood that something was seriously off in the way all of this was constructed. While there have been similar concerns about lighting that had been raised about the original Game of Thrones series many years ago, this proved to be a rather unfortunate low point that hasn't been seen before in what has largely been a well-presented season. It is hard to think of a show in recent memory that was this hard to see.
Collider
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Collider
George R.R. Martin’s Coauthors Accused of Racism as Fans Threaten to Boycott Next Book
Many authors have created beautiful fantastical worlds in novels that offer a source of escape to many. Some of these works have been adapted for the screen and few have done so with as much success as HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books which eventually became known as Game Of Thrones. Martin is now serving as executive producer of House of the Dragon, a prequel series to the original HBO hit. However, the series is one that has been the topic of conversation due to its inclusive casting, and now the author is caught in the crosshairs.
Collider
'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' Review: Stephen King’s Supernatural Coming-of-Age Story Gets By-the-Book Adaptation
While Stephen King is often remembered as the king of scares, the master’s horror books are anchored in deeply emotional human relationships. From classics like Carrie to new successes like Outsider, King’s most beloved stories chill us to the bones because they deal with real trauma, social exclusion, and loneliness. The nightmarish images King evokes wouldn’t hit us so hard if they were not manifestations of real demons that hunt us all every day. With Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, King puts horror on the back burner to tell a coming-of-age story about morality and friendship. There are still supernatural elements sprinkled all over Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, but the novel is more concerned with the interior universe of its protagonist, Craig, than with ghost stories.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: The End and the Beginning
The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.
