NFL Week 5 predictions and odds: Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL will kick off Week 5 with Thursday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their Week 4 matchups. Our experts analyzed the contest with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.
Bills’ Ed Oliver OUT, several key contributors return vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills are getting some key contributors back for today’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Buffalo had seven players listed as questionable while ruling out cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Of the seven questionable players, Buffalo will...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers (report)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
