Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL will kick off Week 5 with Thursday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their Week 4 matchups. Our experts analyzed the contest with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO