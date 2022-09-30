ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Lena Dunham adapts Karen Cushman’s young-adult novel in “Catherine Called Birdy,” a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy (Bella Ramsey) in medieval England. Her father (Andrew Scott) wants to marry her off for some much-needed money, but Birdy's plans repeatedly foil him. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called the film “part ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary,’ part Mel Brooks and all joy.” Though still playing in select theaters, “Catherine Called Birdy” begins streaming Friday, Oct. 7, on Prime Video.

— From some of the same producing team behind the hit Michael Jordan documentary series “The Last Dance” comes another look back on a basketball high point. “The Redeem Team,” debuting Friday, Oct. 7, on Netflix, follows the 2008 U.S. men's basketball team as it seeks a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after the team's disappointing bronze finish in 2004. LeBron James and Dewayne Wade, both team members, are producers of the documentary, which digs into coach Mike Krzyzewski's leadership and Kobe Bryant's considerable impact on the team.

— Mila Kunis stars in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” based on Jessica Knoll's 2015 best-selling debut novel. The film, streaming Friday, Oct. 7, takes some of the mystery stylings of “Gone Girl” and “The Girl on the Train." Kunis stars as a New York woman with a seemingly perfect life that unravels when a true-crime documentary starts looking into her dark high-school past.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— For his third album, pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is going with a very simple title — “Charlie,” due Friday, Oct. 7. It’s his first full-length project since his 2018 Grammy-nominated LP “Voicenotes.” You’ve likely already heard at least one of the 12 tracks — the earworm “Left and Right” featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Some other singles are the brooding ballad “That’s Hilarious” and the slinky “Light Switch.” Still not sure? listen to the lovesick up-tempo “Smells Like Me.”

— Guitarist Billy Duffy and singer Ian Astbury rejoin for a new album from The Cult, with their signature mix of heavy metal, goth and rock. The eight-track “Under the Midnight Sun” has triggered two singles, “Give Me Mercy” and “A Cut Inside,” with Astbury singing: “No heathens in heaven/ No sweet surrender/ Outsiders forever/ Ghosts of our lives.” Astbury says he pulled in influences from Brian Jones, Brion Gysin, William Burroughs, Buddhism, the Beats and the Age of Aquarius.

— What do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We’ll find out Friday, Oct. 7 when Quavo and Takeoff give the world “Only Built for Infinity Links" without third member Offset. The lead single “Hotel Lobby” has a video inspired by ”Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and another club-ready single is “Us vs. Them,” with Gucci Mane. Then there's the Birdman-featuring “Big Stunna” and the memorable lyrics: “I was sick before carona/ice cold like pneumonia.” The title of their joint record is a reference to Raekwon’s 1995 solo work “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.”

— Wasn’t super-producer Danger Mouse just celebrating an album release last month? Well, here’s another. Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) reconnects with The Shins’ James Mercer as Broken Bells for the album “Into the Blue.” Three singles with wildly different styles have preceded the album drop, including the spacy “We’re Not In Orbit Yet...” and the gorgeous “Love On the Run,” that has a sunny, ‘70s vibe leading to a Pink Floyd-ish guitar solo. Last month, Danger Mouse teamed up with The Roots’ Black Thought for the album “Cheat Codes.”

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Lesley Manville, Joanne Froggatt and David Morrissey lead an ensemble cast in “ Sherwood,” a drama series inspired by a 1984 miners’ strike in Nottingham, England, that pitted the town against police and divided friends and relatives. Decades later, officers return in force to solve a pair of killings, with their presence rekindling past bitterness. James Graham (“Brexit — The Uncivil War”), who grew up in the real-life town of Nottinghamshire and witnessed the turmoil, wrote the series debuting Tuesday, Oct. 4, on the BritBox streaming service.

— “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” returns Friday, Oct. 7, for its second season and none too soon. Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is the beaming center of the show that aims to help preschoolers appreciate the value of small acts of kindness. Shouldn’t the adults in this fractious world be watching, too? The Apple TV+ series, co-created by McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), will welcome guest stars including Tony Hale, Stephanie Beatriz, Kristen Schaal and Kumail Nanjiani.

— The iHeartRadio Music Festival, held in Las Vegas at the end of September, is getting a four-hour, two-night special on the CW network. Among the dozens of artists at the festival: Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who performed their new song “Unholy”; a set by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo that included “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker,” and Megan Thee Stallion closing out the festival with songs from her new album, “Traumazine,” and past hits. The special airs on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

The Independent

The Woman King review: ferocious warrior tale is a vibrant celebration of Black womanhood in all its glory

Dir: Gina Prince-Bythewood. Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega. 15, 135 minutes.Gina Prince-Bythewood is exactly the kind of filmmaker Hollywood needs. Whether in the intimacy of her dramas Love and Basketball (2000) and Beyond the Lights (2014), the propulsion of her comic book adaptation The Old Guard (2020), or, now, the rousing spirit of her historical epic The Woman King, the core strengths of her work remain unaltered, whatever the scale of the project. There is always the same heart, the same integrity, and the same genuine investment in representing the world as it...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Deadstream review – goofy livestream horror comedy is eerily charming

This comic horror romp has no pretensions and seeks only to goof around and dole out a few jump scares, but in its own sly way it offers a Gen Z version of The Blair Witch Project. Just as that 1999 film showed hipster film-makers stumbling around an evil woodland, their handheld supposed “found” footage forming the film itself, this pretends to be a feed on a Twitch-like platform livestreaming the latest escapade of Shawn Ruddy (played by co-director Joseph Winter).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Kate Garraway discovers she is related to creator of Paddington Bear

Kate Garraway has discovered she is a relative of the creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond.The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, was introduced to Karen Jankel, the daughter of the late author, as part of the ITV series DNA Journey.The pair have the same three times great-grandparent and shared an emotional embrace after meeting close to the London train station that bears the character’s name.The enduring children’s book character famously arrived in London from the deepest, darkest jungles of Peru and first appeared in print in 1958 in the book A Bear Called Paddington.Ms Jankel told Garraway she wanted to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

'Lindeville' is where Ashley McBryde's characters come alive

Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde had a whole cast of colorful characters that lived in her songs, and her friends' songs, too, and now she has a town to let them flourish. The award-winning singer from Arkansas and a posse of her songwriting buddies created Lindeville (LIN'-dee-vill), a nod to the late songwriter Dennis Linde, who wrote quirky character-driven songs like “Goodbye Earl.”“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” out now, is a collaborative concept album that McBryde and her friends created to give a home to the small-town misfits and their sometimes intoxicated and half-naked escapades. In McBryde’s fictional town, there’s the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she suffered 'mental breakdown'

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has candidly revealed that she experienced a "full mental breakdown" six years ago.The actress, who stars Alicent Hightower, the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen’s righthand man in the Game of Thrones prequel, told The Guardian about her past mental health struggles. “It was bad, bad. Awful, actually... I was working all the way through. I was very good at hiding it," Ms Cooke said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MENTAL HEALTH
