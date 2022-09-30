ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

DCist

Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates

Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Parts of DC area experience coolest Oct. 4 on record

Some new weather records were set in the D.C. area on Tuesday. Reagan National and Dulles International airports both saw highs at 55. At BWI Marshall Airport, the high was 55, both breaking records for lowest high for Oct. 4. In weather terms, the lowest high temperature for a given...
ENVIRONMENT
DC News Now

Police activity in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
FAIRFAX, VA
grocerydive.com

UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Meanwhile at Metro

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

St. Johns County water restriction lifted

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily. Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual. The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WUSA9

Police: Girl runs after man tries to pull her into car in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction reported in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the attempted abduction happened in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Washingtonian.com

The Wharf’s Phase Two Is Opening With Over 20 New Spots

After three years, construction of The Wharf’s phase two is coming to a close. The $3.6 billion development, which turned a previously low-key stretch of Southwest waterfront best known for its fish market into a coveted live-work-play destination, initially debuted in 2017. While portions of phase two are still undergoing construction, the area will officially open to the public with a celebration October 12.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

October is the last month to catch a boat tour in Georgetown until 2025

WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 3, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Oct. 3 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

