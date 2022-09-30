Read full article on original website
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates
Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
Metro extended its station closures. Here’s what it means for your commute.
Virginia (DC News Now) — Since mid-September, six stations on Metro’s blue and yellow lines have been closed to passengers as the transit agency works to connect tracks to the future Potomac Yard Station. Those station closures were originally set to end on October 23. But after an unexpected announcement on Friday, they won’t end […]
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
Parts of DC area experience coolest Oct. 4 on record
Some new weather records were set in the D.C. area on Tuesday. Reagan National and Dulles International airports both saw highs at 55. At BWI Marshall Airport, the high was 55, both breaking records for lowest high for Oct. 4. In weather terms, the lowest high temperature for a given...
North Beach prepares for possible tidal flooding due to Hurricane Ian
The threat of flooding for our neighbors in Calvert County was top of mind for some folks. Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains to part of the metro.
18-year-old shot, killed on North Capitol Street
An 18-year-old was shot in Northwest, D.C., on Sunday, police say. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.
DC closes on McMillan site sale making way for over 600 homes, grocery store & more in NW
WASHINGTON (7News) — After being held up in years of litigation, the District is moving forward with redevelopment plans at the McMillan Sand Filtration Site, known as McMillan Park, in Ward 5. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced...
Police activity in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
Meanwhile at Metro
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
St. Johns County water restriction lifted
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily. Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual. The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to...
Police: Girl runs after man tries to pull her into car in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction reported in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the attempted abduction happened in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
After a soggy weekend, more rain is is still expected
Another round of rain still is in the forecast as a coastal low sits close. Additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches will fall.
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary Cheh bids farewell to Council seat after 16 years
After representing Ward 3 on the D.C. Council for 16 years with a proven record pushing for policy on the environment, nutrition and transportation while teaching at GW Law, Council member Mary Cheh’s lawmaking career is coming to an end. Cheh will end her tenure representing Ward 3 –...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
The Wharf’s Phase Two Is Opening With Over 20 New Spots
After three years, construction of The Wharf’s phase two is coming to a close. The $3.6 billion development, which turned a previously low-key stretch of Southwest waterfront best known for its fish market into a coveted live-work-play destination, initially debuted in 2017. While portions of phase two are still undergoing construction, the area will officially open to the public with a celebration October 12.
October is the last month to catch a boat tour in Georgetown until 2025
WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 3, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Oct. 3 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
Financial assistance available to St Johns County residents affected by Hurricane Ian
St Johns County Director of Public Affairs, Lorena Inclán, announced today that Historic City News subscribers may be eligible for FEMA Disaster Assistance. Both St Johns County residents and businesses may be eligible to receive this federal assistance, but you should begin the application process today. Disaster assistance may...
