WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO