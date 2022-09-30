Read full article on original website
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
New York legislation would clarify uncertainty over reenactments, 21 gun salutes
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. -- Roughly 20% of Old Fort Niagara's revenue is derived from large events with historical reenactments. Executive Director Robert Emerson said with things like admissions, concessions and gift shop sales, it adds up to about $200,000 a year. "If that piece is missing, we're going to be in...
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
Lawsuit challenges committee's confirmation power to New York's new ethics commission
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Under New York's new ethics law, an independent committee made up of leaders from the state's 15 accredited law schools decide by a majority vote whether to confirm appointments to the 11 member Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in government. Last month, that panel rejected Senate Minority...
Maine housing agency praises additional heating aid funds as heating oil costs nearly double
An additional $8 million to help fund a heating aid program in Maine is welcome news, but high oil prices mean the funding won’t stretch far, a spokesman for MaineHousing said Monday. The funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program are part of an emergency funding package passed...
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart, managing partner...
Hochul, Zeldin discuss mental health after EMS lieutenant killed
The horrific killing of an FDNY EMS lieutenant last week became a major topic of conversation in the race for governor Monday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said more needs to be done to increase public safety but differ on what to do.
Meet the high schoolers representing California on a team-based quiz show
Meet the team that will represent California in the “Spectrum News Challenge.”. Accomplishments: Gretchen is a member of the mock trial, treasurer of the Associated Student Body and plays on the varsity volleyball team. Fun fact: Gretchen is a proud Filipino. Ayanna. High school: Notre Dame High School. Accomplishments:...
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday sued to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973's Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
A 'megaflood' could be California's next 'big one'
Droughts, earthquakes and wildfires are natural disasters that occur in California. But the Golden State may have to prepare for another climatic event that hasn’t occurred since the 19th century. A new study from “Science Advances” says climate change is increasing the chances of a California megaflood.
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
LaFayette Apple Festival 2022: What you need to know
It's apple picking season again in Cental New York, meaning it's time for the 49th annual LaFayette Apple Festival. The festival, designed to showcase New York's local apple crop, agriculture and the best of small town America will play host to hundreds of vendors with food, drink and entertainment for the entire family.
