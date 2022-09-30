ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2news.com

DOJ Finds Nevada Unnecessarily Segregates Children with Behavioral Health Disabilities in Institutions

The Department of Justice announced today that it has concluded an investigation into whether the State of Nevada subjects children with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Justice Department determined that Nevada violates the ADA. Hundreds of...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

State of Nevada joins Department of Defense SkillBridge program

Today, October 3, 2022, the state Division of Human Resource Management announced that the State of Nevada has been approved as a U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program employer partner. This will allow separating service members to complete internships and training with state government agencies in preparation for the transition...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers not to buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online. DMV police earlier this year warned residents about widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more. Now, they have taken action against a local car dealer.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card

As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Controlled Burn Near West Shore of Lake Tahoe

Some Lake Tahoe residents will see some smoke due to a 21-acre prescribed burn near Sugar Pine Point State Park. The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team says California State Parks is burning understory. Officials are asking people not to report the smoke - fire departments are aware of the project.
POLITICS
2news.com

Barton Health moves forward with Regional Expansion

Furthering its mission of improving community health and well-being, Barton Health is moving forward with its Barton Health Regional Expansion, which will broaden regional medical services. Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn main casino building began today, October 3, paving the way for the future of healthcare in the Lake...
MARKETS

