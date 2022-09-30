Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Dayton native volunteers in Ukraine for "future of democracy"
News 18 met Dayton, Indiana native Edward Snyder in June, when he was helping the Russo-Ukrainian war's humanitarian effort from Poland. He returned to the WLFI viewing area to visit family and stopped by the News 18 studio in-person to talk about his new volunteering role.
WLFI.com
Dayton man to return to Ukraine, volunteer with International Legion
DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 met Dayton, Indiana native Edward Snyder in June, when he was helping the Russo-Ukrainian war's humanitarian effort from Poland. He returned to the WLFI viewing area to visit family and stopped by the News 18 studio in-person to talk about his new volunteering role.
WLFI.com
Marine Veteran presented with new home
ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was a special day in Attica. The non-profit organization "Homes For Our Troops" presents a marine veteran and his family with a brand new home. Marine lance corporal Bryan Chambers was all smiles as he and his family pulled into their driveway. In 2007, during his first tour in Iraq, Chambers lost his leg and suffered brain trauma.
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Federal Fugitive In Custody
At approximately 5:19 p.m. on September 30, the Boone County Communications Center received a call advising that there was an accident involving an inverted vehicle in the area of the 129 mile-marker of Interstate 65, southbound. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement was advised that one of. the driver’s involved, a Jonathan...
Two arrested after fight, stabbing and shooting
Lafayette Police arrested two people after a fight ended in one of them getting shot in the leg Saturday evening. Parish Jackson, 29, was in a physical fight with a 27-year-old woman outside an apartment building on the 1800 block of Windemere Drive about 5:45 p.m. Parish then stabbed the other participant in the face and arm, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said.
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
WLFI.com
Crowds attend 2022 Feast of the Hunters' moon over weekend
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was the last day of the annual "Feast Of The Hunters' Moon" in West Lafayette. The Feast is one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area. Fort Ouiatenon was packed with people attending the festivities. Thousands were dressed to re-enact...
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.81 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $4.11...
WISH-TV
Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
WLFI.com
LFD Fire Prevention Show taking place Wednesday evening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of LFD's hottest events is happening Wednesday night. Every fall, Lafayette Fire Department hosts the Fire Prevention Show to both entertain and educate the community about the importance of fire safety. The show is performed live and involves skits and stories by members of the fire department.
Man struck, killed on Indiana highway
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call […]
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
5 arrested on drug- and alcohol-related charges over weekend
Five people were arrested in West Lafayette over the weekend on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Kyanne Edwards, 20, was arrested early Friday morning by West Lafayette Police on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs. Edwards was the passenger...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
