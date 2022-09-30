Lafayette Police arrested two people after a fight ended in one of them getting shot in the leg Saturday evening. Parish Jackson, 29, was in a physical fight with a 27-year-old woman outside an apartment building on the 1800 block of Windemere Drive about 5:45 p.m. Parish then stabbed the other participant in the face and arm, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said.

