Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
3 Washington high school football games you should not have missed in Week 5
Little brother ... not this season. In what might be the biggest upset of Week 5, seventh-ranked W.F. West beat perennial 2A Evergreen Conference powerhouse Tumwater, which is ranked No. 2 in the state. And the Bearcats did so in dominating fashion with a 28-7 win at Tumwater Stadium. "Hats off to ...
KCBY
High School GameDay: High school football highlights from Western Oregon
It's Week 5 of the high school football season. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
