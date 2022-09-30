Read full article on original website
Robocash Posts H1 2020 Results
Robocash Group has distributed its first six months of 2022, ending June 30, financial results. According to the company, revenue is up by 53.1% to USD$ 214.2 million from USD$ 139.9 million, year over year. The report was reviewed by FBK Grant Thornton and did not include an audit opinion.
DeFi Protocol Uniqo Introduces Rebound Feature
Uniqo, an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) project for stable and secure financial investments, has reportedly launched a new feature. As the “first” Rebound protocol in the emerging space, Uniqo aims “to address all of the problems of the crypto market—unstable returns, extreme volatility, questionable smart contracts, etc.”
City of Lugano Switzerland Partners with GoCrypto, Tether to Accept Bitcoin, USDT
As part of Lugano, Switzerland’s Plan ₿, a joint initiative between the City of Lugano and Tether to accelerate the use of Bitcoin, the city now accepts Bitcoin and USDT at the communities merchants. The service is using GoCrypto to enable crypto payments. USDT is Tether’s dollar-based stablecoin.
Open Banking Fintech Currensea Secures £2.4M in Additional Funding
Open Banking-enabled Fintech Currensea has reportedly acquired £2.4 million in capital from VCs Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital. The proceeds will be used to support the Fintech platform’s ongoing growth plans. Currensea, which is the “money-saving” travel card that aims to eliminate the hefty banking fees associated...
MEXC Introduces $20M Ecosystem Fund Supporting Rollups on Bitcoin
MEXC, a global digital asset trading platform, has entered into a partnership to support the launch of “a rollup solution that is secured by the Bitcoin network.”. Rollux OPv1 is Syscoin’s first in “a series of planned rollup implementations secured by Bitcoin’s own PoW network.” MEXC has “allocated a $20m fund for kickstarting projects to utilize the new Syscoin layer-two which was recently released on a public testnet.”
Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate
NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
DBS Bank to Leverage Nasdaq Surveillance Tech to Enhance Market Integrity
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) recently announced a technology agreement with DBS Bank (SGX:D05). DBS will leverage Nasdaq’s technology as they seek “to advance its surveillance capabilities and continue to protect its clients from market abuse.”. DBS Bank, a financial services group in Asia, will “leverage Nasdaq technology to advance...
Battle Financial Selects Savana to Support Digital Banking Solution
Savana, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in financial software for banks and Fintechs, announced that Battle Financial, Inc., building the proposed Eagle County Colorado-based Battle Bank, has selected Savana “as the digital delivery platform to orchestrate its technology ecosystem and automate processes between the core products and customer channels.”
Crypto Asset ETPs AUM Decline by 11% in August, Since Beginning of the Year a 50% Drop: Report
Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) based on crypto assets swooned by 11% during the month of August according to a report by Fineqia. While the decline should come as no surprise as many markets have been sinking due to many different reasons, this report applies numbers to the drop in crypto ETP assets under management (AUM). Fineqia states that total AUM declined to $25.4 billion from $28.5 billion between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, 2022.
Anchorage, a Regulated Digital Asset Bank, Has Moved into Asia, Announces 6 Institutional Partners
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered bank serving institutions interested in digital assets, has announced an expansion into Asia. According to a corporate statement, Anchorage has partnered with Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha. These entities will be utilizing Anchorage for custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets.
Zebec to Introduce its Rollup Chain via Eclipse to Provide Seamless Payment Standards
With Solana’s repeated run-ins with bots and outages, it affects not just traders but projects “building on top of Solana,” according to an update shared with CI. Zebec claims it is “becoming the largest business-facing protocol on Solana, with over 200 Solana projects utilizing Zebec.” With the rigid demand for payment applications, Zebec is pleased “to announce the launch of its own rollup chain using Eclipse technology.”
Itaú Securities Selects Genesis Global for Trade Automation
Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, announced that the Genesis platform will “provide a new trade automation and client portal system for Itaú Securities.”. The Genesis solution will “consolidate trade and portfolio information, improving the experience offered to clients of Itaú Securities,...
Tether Updates on Assets Backing Stablecoin, 58% in T-Bills
Tether, the leading stablecoin based on the US dollar, has provided an update on the assets backing the digital currency. According to a Tweet distributed by Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CTO, as of September 30, 2022, Tether held approximately 58.1% of assets in US Treasuries up from 43% in June. Commercial paper exposure is now said to be less than $50 million.
Joompay Reaches 250,000 Users, Engages Banking Circle for Ongoing Growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in “a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace.”. Joompay sees that among all European countries “the...
Blockchain Tech Firm ChainUp Appoints Singapore’s Ex- Prime Minister as Special Advisor to Its Board
ChainUp, which claims to be one of the leading blockchain technology service providers, celebrated its fifth anniversary on September 25, 2022 at the SKAI – Swissotel the Stamford, with an evening of announcements of new initiatives and partnerships. ChainUp reportedly “introduced its newly appointed Board of Directors, launched new...
London’s Blockchain Tech Firm TradeStrike BVI Introduces Mobile Crypto Wallet
London-based blockchain technology company TradeStrike BVI has announced the launch of its new mobile crypto wallet, which will “enable retail investors, as well as the 10,000+ holders of its $STRX utility token, to track their portfolio’s performance via a mobile app.”. The launch has been “accompanied by a...
SEC Charges Canadian Software Engineers with Insider Trading
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced insider trading charges against two Canadian software engineers who reportedly “made $1.6 million by trading ahead of non-public, market-moving financial information.”. According to the SEC’s complaint, from at least May 2018 to July 2021, Harpreet Saini and John Lester Mandac...
Embedded Payments: Inswitch, Mastercard International to Support Digital Transactions
Inswitch, a Fintech technology company with a focus on embedded solutions for banking and payments, and Mastercard International Incorporated have partnered “to design and deliver digital payment solutions and issuing programs starting with selected countries across LAC.”. Inswitch will “start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico,...
Property Crowdfunding Platform CrowdToLive Raises Growth Capital on Seedrs
Property crowdfunding platform CrowdToLive has launched a securities crowdfunding offer on Seedrs. According to the offering page, CrowdToLive’s initial funding target of £400,000 has already been surpassed and is now in overfunding mode, having raised £467,000 from 100 investors. CrowdToLive is selling equity at a pre-money valuation...
Finastra Research: Open Finance Platforms are Making Progress
Finastra revealed a sneak peek at its annual State of the Nation Financial Services research. Results point to the significant progress the industry “has made around open finance and collaboration, despite the challenging market conditions of the last few years.”. The research takes in views from 758 professionals “at...
