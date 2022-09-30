Read full article on original website
Douglas County’s 911 impacted by ransomware cryptovirus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Sunday morning a virus made its way into Douglas County’s 911 system. Staff are trained to answer and dispatch calls using the computer system but are also trained to do the job the pre-computer way. Douglas County officials want to make it clear at...
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire continues to burn in the Nebraska Sandhills. The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday afternoon. The fire moved north quickly, jumping past Highway 2. As of Monday morning, 15,000 acres have burned and it...
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident that is impacting some of its facilities. According to a CHI Health spokesperson, the company has taken precautionary steps and taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems.
National cheese recall causes retailers to pull certain cheese boards, brie and baskets
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
Huskers vs. Purdue to be night game in West Lafayette
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue under the lights on Oct. 15. The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The...
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. The dispatch was in response to a still alarm of...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree.
Seward County Sheriff’s Office finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over 24 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. Deputies stopped a 2015 Mercedes SUV in Seward County around Mile Marker 382 on I-80 for an obscured license plate at around 11:03 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and an aftermarket compartment was located in the rear floor of the vehicle.
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
LIVE: Update on deadly stabbing at south Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two people are in custody after a deadly stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment complex Monday afternoon. LPD says more information will be released at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Tuesday, but adds that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above and on our 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and FireTV.
Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, and her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping. On Monday around 4 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th and Highway 2, after Sallie Gilmer, 15, called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed.
