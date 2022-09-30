ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

Locals with ties to Florida ask for community's help in wake of Ian

The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for Georgians with ties to Florida, some who still have family picking up the pieces. Locals with ties to Florida ask for community’s help …. The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for Georgians with ties to Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV-TV

Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
OHIO STATE
WSAV-TV

Georgia’s unemployment rate drops below 3%

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The latest job and unemployment numbers are out for quarter 3 for Georgia and the Peach State continues to see record low unemployment. Georgia’s labor commissioner said the state maintained its lowest unemployment numbers for the second consecutive month. The Department of Labor said Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WSAV-TV

University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy