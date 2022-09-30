ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Central Valley Fuego close to making playoffs

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Central Valley Fuego soccer team plays their final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 1 at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

The team will play against Northern Colorado Hailstorm. Vice President of Futbol, Nehemias Blanco says it is an important game for the team.

“It’s still a close race for us to get into the playoffs. This Saturday is going to dictate where we are going to land. It’s a very important three points for us to hopefully get this Saturday,” said Blanco.

The match against the Hailstorm begins at 7:30 p.m.

It’s also fan appreciation night. The team is giving away a Fuego FC stick flag to the first 100 fans and a limited-edition fan appreciation t-shirt.

Fuego alumni will also be honored at halftime. Tickets are available at the box office or the Central Valley Fuego website

Hanford Sentinel

Tigers down Tribe, move to 5-1

Led by Ty Chambers who threw for five touchdowns passes, the Lemoore High Tigers defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 42-20 on Sept. 30 in Lemoore. Chambers finished the game with 302 yards passing. Demel Turner had four catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Preston Scott had six receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Kobe Green also had one touchdown catch. Anthony Garcia had a rushing touchdown.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Chukchansi Park on July 27, 2023. The Bananas are coming to Fresno as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. They will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The team is led by Bananas captains Bill LeRoy […]
FRESNO, CA
