Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say

The competitive fishing world was rocked over the weekend by cheating allegations at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Friday. Chase Cominsky and his partner, Jake Runyon, seemingly won the event with two seven-pound walleyes. But the duo’s victory was immediately marred when they were allegedly caught in the act of cheating by shoving lead weights and perch fillets into the mouths of their caught fish to add weight to them. The scene quickly devolved into a shouting match as both men were seemingly caught red-handed.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO