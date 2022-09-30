Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say

Read full article on original website
Brian Edward
4d ago
Wow!!! That's 5 mins away from me. Well, I'm glad they got busted and seized the drugs. I've seen a cpl of my friends lives ruined or lost bcuz of this BS.. SMDH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
Four East Cleveland police officers indicted, accused of beating two drivers after car chases
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four East Cleveland police officers are accused of beating two people following separate car chases, lying about it in official reports and smashing the cellphone of a man who tried to record the officers attacking him, according to an indictment handed up on Tuesday. Officers Brian...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from people while on duty, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Alfonzo Cole, 34, was indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
Man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals in Steelyard Commons parking lot pleads guilty to gun charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals who went to arrest him pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal gun charges. DeWayne Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to assaulting federal agents, brandishing a gun during a violent crime and possessing a weapon with a felony record. Taylor pointed a...
actionnews5.com
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class. The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said. The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a...
Canton man arrested for threatening bartender: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Menacing: Richmond Road. At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, police charged a Canton man, 27, with menacing after he threatened to assault a bartender at Bomba Tacos, 2101 Richmond Road. Warrant arrest: George Zeiger Drive. At 7 p.m. Sept. 28, an officer stopped a car because of its...
thecomeback.com
Cheating fishermen face prison time after wild scandal
The competitive fishing world was rocked over the weekend by cheating allegations at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Friday. Chase Cominsky and his partner, Jake Runyon, seemingly won the event with two seven-pound walleyes. But the duo’s victory was immediately marred when they were allegedly caught in the act of cheating by shoving lead weights and perch fillets into the mouths of their caught fish to add weight to them. The scene quickly devolved into a shouting match as both men were seemingly caught red-handed.
50 violent offenders arrested in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'
The Cleveland Division of Police partnered with over 20 agencies to arrest 50 violent offenders during Operation Clean Sweep.
East Cleveland officer pleads not guilty on several charges in court
CLEVELAND — One of the two East Cleveland police officers indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. Alfonzo Cole, 34, who appeared with his attorney Rufus Sims, entered a not guilty plea. A judge set his...
cleveland19.com
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
cleveland19.com
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021. Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28. Akron police said Paul...
A possible civil war in Cuyahoga County government over a toxic jail site: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. We’re talking about how rare the move...
Woman thinks ex put tracker on vehicle: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a Woodbriar Drive resident came to the police station after suspecting that her ex-husband had put a tracking device on her car. The officer searched the vehicle, but no device was found. The woman was given advice on how to handle such a situation. Disturbance: Adams Drive.
Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested after large seizure of crystal meth in Northern Panhandle
A meth trafficking arrest over the weekend netted a large seizure of crystal meth. Officials with the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force said the arrest took place Saturday. Charged with possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance is William Maddox of Akron. The...
Surveillance cameras used to fight crime to be installed in areas throughout Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – Township trustees have come together to provide Flock camera coverage in key areas to help law enforcement fight crime. The technology will allow law enforcement to identify criminal activity and persons who may have committed crimes. Townships involved include Concord, Painesville and Perry.
