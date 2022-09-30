ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl helps kick off Yellawood 500 on Sunday at Talladega

Bruce Pearl is never one to shy away from the spotlight and he always seems to find enjoyment in everything he does. On Sunday, the Auburn basketball coach made an appearance at NASCAR’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. “This is a monster, monster event,” Pearl said. “Kind of makes...
AUBURN, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Anderson airlifted from Talladega with burns in Trucks crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. — (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted out of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday with burns from a crash in the Truck Series race. Anderson's truck was spinning across the track when flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Jeffrey Earnhardt
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Pro Rodeo and Special Needs Rodeo to Offer Exciting Weekend

Alexandria, AL – On Friday, October 7th the Calhoun County Special Needs Rodeo will open up the Calhoun County Fair Rodeo which will be held Friday and Saturday night. This special needs event is hosted by Weaver High School. The special needs rodeo will be during the day on Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The day will consist of rodeo activities for the special needs students of Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talladega Superspeedway#Nascar Playoffs#Race Track#Nbc#Tvl#Speedway Chef
cahabasun.com

Longtime Trussville restaurant closes

They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
hooversun.com

New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace

About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy