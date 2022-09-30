ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
S&P 500 Rises 100 Points; Nasdaq Up 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.55% to 30,241.93 while the NASDAQ rose 3.14% to 11,155.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.72% to 3,778.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?

After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today

Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst

Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target. The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside. SGHT's OMNI system,...
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund VFL (the "National Muni Fund") a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "VFL," declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be October 20, 2022.
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
