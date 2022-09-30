Read full article on original website
Related
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
S&P 500 Rises 100 Points; Nasdaq Up 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.55% to 30,241.93 while the NASDAQ rose 3.14% to 11,155.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.72% to 3,778.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Down Under: Smaller Than Expected Australia Hike Drives U.S. Rates Lower
(Tuesday Market Open) It’s been three weeks since the S&P 500® (SPX) enjoyed a two-day win streak. Today we’ll see if Wall Street can match that feat after yesterday’s impressive gains. So far, so good. Stocks are in the green and Treasury yields fell for the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Twitter Rallies 22% After Elon Musk Renews $44B Buyout Proposal; Company Says It Intends To Accept Offer
Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter Inc’s TWTR litigation staff Monday stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?
After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
Dogecoin Outstrips Bitcoin, Ethereum — Analyst Says 'Relief Rally In Q4 is On The Horizon' For This Major Coin
Elon Musk puts Twitter deal back on the table, sends Dogecoin soaring. Risk assets buoyed by hope of a dovish pivot by major central banks. Bitcoin miners on the threshold of 'acute income stress,' says on-chain analysis company. Cryptocurrencies were seen spiking on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Benzinga
Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst
Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target. The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside. SGHT's OMNI system,...
Trading Credit Suisse's Technical Levels As Markets Sweat The Bank's Future
It is hard to imagine that Monday's news cycle on Credit Suisse Group AG CS would have a positive impact on the issue and perhaps on global markets as well. But it has. What are the possible implications for the beleaguered stock from a technical perspective?. Long-Term Loser: What so...
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund VFL (the "National Muni Fund") a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "VFL," declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be October 20, 2022.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lowe's Companies Stock In The Last 10 Years
Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion. Buying $100 In LOW: If an investor had bought $100 of LOW stock 10 years...
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0