Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa
As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims. Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort...
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Bowie! Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats!
KCRG.com
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
KCCI.com
Iowa mother encourages awareness of ovarian cancer
CLIVE, Iowa — Lindsay Wisniewski is 41 years old, a mother and an active runner. When she experienced intense back pain four years ago, cancer was not a possibility in her mind. "I thought it was kidney stones. It wasn't that. I thought it was a mass and it...
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Six Ghost Towns Are Lost Submerged Under Red Rock Reservoir in Iowa
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
The Best Chicken Tenders in The Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Parents Urged to Check Kids’ Trick-or-Treat Candy for Rainbow Fentanyl
(Radio Iowa) Federal drug agents are warning parents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl” being a potential danger to kids going trick-or-treating next month. Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U-S Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they haven’t seen any evidence of that controversial, colorful killer in the region — yet.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
