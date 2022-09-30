ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa

As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice

There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
QuadCities.com

The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Bowie! Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats!
MILAN, IL
KCRG.com

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Pony#Arl#Horse#The Barn Cat Program
KCCI.com

Iowa mother encourages awareness of ovarian cancer

CLIVE, Iowa — Lindsay Wisniewski is 41 years old, a mother and an active runner. When she experienced intense back pain four years ago, cancer was not a possibility in her mind. "I thought it was kidney stones. It wasn't that. I thought it was a mass and it...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
voiceofalexandria.com

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
B102.7

This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Six Ghost Towns Are Lost Submerged Under Red Rock Reservoir in Iowa

Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Parents Urged to Check Kids’ Trick-or-Treat Candy for Rainbow Fentanyl

(Radio Iowa) Federal drug agents are warning parents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl” being a potential danger to kids going trick-or-treating next month. Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U-S Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they haven’t seen any evidence of that controversial, colorful killer in the region — yet.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy