Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

The Bears will be without two starters for Sunday's game in New Jersey, while the Giants have ruled out six players.

The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week.

Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.

The Bears face a bit of uncertainty with a few players.

Defensive end Robert Quinn is questionable after missing Thursday's practice with an illness and he returned Friday for a limited practice.

Another situation like that involves kicker Cairo Santos, who was away from the team Thursday and Friday for personal reasons. He is questionable for the game but is not injured.

Coach Matt Eberflus didn't want to comment on Santos' situation or on whether the team needed to bring in another kicker.

One Bears bit of good news is the ability to wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to go through a full practice without a problem Friday and if he has no setback as a result he will be able to make his NFL debut against the Giants. He has been out with a hamstring injury since the second preseasong game.

Linebacker Matthew Adams missed last week's game with a hamstring injury and was able to go through a limited practice Friday for the first time since his injury but is listed doubtful for the game.

Tight end Ryan Griffin is also doubtful after missing practice Thursday and Friday.

Safety Dane Cruikshank has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Adams, Griffin and Cruikshank all missed last week's game.

Rookie linebacker Sterling Weatherford had a full practice Friday after missing time this week with an ankle injury and is questionable for the game.

The Giants have been hit hard with injuries, as six players will miss the game.

Out for New York are defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring) and defensive back Cor'Dale Flott (calf).

The Giants' best receiver, Sterling Shepard, has gone on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

The Giants did get linbacker Jihad Ward back from a knee injury for a full practice on Friday and he has been pulled off the injured list so he will play.

