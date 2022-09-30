ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern

What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Wichita Eagle

Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around

Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Ravens Inactives: Gabe Davis IN, Who’s Out?

The Buffalo Bills are just minutes away from kicking off against the Baltimore Ravens ... and all of the injury rumors from throughout the week have been put to bed after each team released its inactive list for today's game. The Bills were dealing with several injuries on both sides...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisky for Rookie Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback, benching Mitch Trubisky for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Trubisky will not start the second half against the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback was 7 for 13 for 84 yards and an interception in the first half. The Steelers had one of the worst offensive stat lines in the NFL during their 1-2 start to the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Dale Robinson
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The New York Giants
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Gives Tampa Bay Second Consecutive Home Loss of the 2022 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again struggled throughout this one. The offense was able to get a bit more going, however, the run game was non-existent. The defense struggled tremendously with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, which ultimately seemed to be the deciding factor in their 41-31 week four loss.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy