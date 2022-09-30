Read full article on original website
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Wichita Eagle
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Wichita Eagle
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Ravens Inactives: Gabe Davis IN, Who’s Out?
The Buffalo Bills are just minutes away from kicking off against the Baltimore Ravens ... and all of the injury rumors from throughout the week have been put to bed after each team released its inactive list for today's game. The Bills were dealing with several injuries on both sides...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisky for Rookie Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback, benching Mitch Trubisky for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Trubisky will not start the second half against the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback was 7 for 13 for 84 yards and an interception in the first half. The Steelers had one of the worst offensive stat lines in the NFL during their 1-2 start to the season.
Wichita Eagle
Mahomes’ TD toss to Edwards-Helaire was amazing. Andy Reid liked this one just as much
Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the one where he scrambled, spun near the sideline to avoid a defender and flipped a pass to complete the 2-yard score against the Tampa Bay Bucs, got a real-time chuckle from NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth. ”Stop it,” Collinsworth said during the...
Wichita Eagle
Was Week 4 a Blip or a Setback for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence? Doug Pederson Weighs In
What do you call a game like the one Trevor Lawrence had against the Eagles in Sunday's 29-21 loss?. A blip? A setback? A perfect storm of bad football?. To head coach Doug Pederson, it is clear what he thinks -- and what the Jaguars hope -- it was. “Let’s...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad
The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
Wichita Eagle
Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Loss is Eagles Gain with James Bradberry Making Big Impact on Defense
PHILADELPHIA – There was the perception that James Bradberry didn’t play well last year with the New York Giants, mainly because his Pro Football Focus grade was low. Bradberry, though, had four interceptions on the season, and four interceptions are, well, four interceptions. The Eagles would take that.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Stock Report: Rayshawn Jenkins, Cam Robinson Rising After Loss to Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars were close in Week 4, but close doesn't get teams to where they need to be. The Jaguars learned this the hard way, blowing a 14-0 lead and losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mistake-filled game. “Really, after a game like yesterday, you’re ready to...
Wichita Eagle
‘The Houdini of our era’: How Patrick Mahomes met the moment and willed Chiefs to win
If you’re a Mahomes-ologist, you reckoned earlier last week that the game on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium might just mean a little something more. The Chiefs were coming off a discombobulated and distressing 20-17 loss in Indianapolis, and this sixth and likely last (again) matchup between Mahomes and Tom Brady loomed large.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs practice-squad player suspended for six games, league announces
The Chiefs will be missing a versatile player on their practice squad. The NFL on Monday suspended running back/wide receiver Jerrion Ealy six games for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to a statement from a league spokesperson. The 5-foot-8, 187-pound Ealy joined the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Gives Tampa Bay Second Consecutive Home Loss of the 2022 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again struggled throughout this one. The offense was able to get a bit more going, however, the run game was non-existent. The defense struggled tremendously with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, which ultimately seemed to be the deciding factor in their 41-31 week four loss.
