San Diego, CA

ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency

The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone

Aroldis Chapman’s MLB playoff hopes received an update from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday. Chapman pitched a perfect 7th inning while striking out 2 and ultimately earned the win in New York’s 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Boone stated that Chapman’s strong performance “helps” his odds of making the Yankees’ MLB […] The post Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager

Tony La Russa is stepping down from his role as Chicago White Sox manager, and in a statement he released on Monday, he officially explained the reason for his decision. It has been reported earlier that La Russa’s medical condition is the main reason he is retiring. The White Sox tactician then expanded more on […] The post Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers get vital Chris Taylor update ahead of MLB playoffs

Chris Taylor’s status for the NLDS is cloudy with the MLB playoffs right around the corner. However, Taylor provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with extremely good news on Tuesday, per David Vassegh. Chris Taylor said he fully expects to be ready for Game 1 of NLDS. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) October 4, 2022 “Chris […] The post Dodgers get vital Chris Taylor update ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Identity of lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it. He has broken Roger Maris’ all-time home run mark by hitting his 62nd homer of the season Tuesday night. It didn’t take Judge long, as he led off the game taking Texas Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco deep for a solo shot to start the game. […] The post Identity of lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Aaron Judge officially passes Roger Maris with 62nd home run

Aaron Judge has done it. The New York Yankees slugger has officially passed Roger Maris’ franchise and American League record for the most home runs in a single season after he clubbed his 62nd dinger in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. SIXTY-TWO! BASEBALL HISTORY! @TheJudge44 is the […] The post BREAKING: Aaron Judge officially passes Roger Maris with 62nd home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game. It was 55 degrees and misty at the start, and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland. The Seattle Mariners get the No. 5 seed and match up with Toronto following a walk-off win over Detroit on Tuesday in the first game of their doubleheader.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit

Aaron Judge is beginning to feel the pressure. The New York Yankees’ slugger is tied with Roger Maris for the most single season home runs in American League history as of this story’s publication. However, he has just two games remaining to hit home run No. 62. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that Judge is […] The post Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. Ryan Feltner takes the ball for the Rockies, while Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers. Ryan Feltner, like every other Colorado starting pitcher, has had a rough year. He missed most […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

White Sox GM Rick Hahn drops major hint about next manager after Tony La Russa retirement

It looks like GM Rick Hahn and the Chicago White Sox already have a clear idea on what they want from their next manager after Tony La Russa’s departure. Speaking to reporters after La Russa announced his official retirement on Monday, Hahn shared that they are now starting the process of hiring a new manager to take over the team for the 2023 campaign. While finding the right manager that would fit in nicely with the current roster is usually rigorous and often takes time, the White Sox GM expressed his hope that they wouldn’t take long in doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge for historic 62nd home run

Aaron Judge has finally done it. The New York Yankees slugger hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. The blast came leading off the game no less, leaving fans and celebrities alike reacting to the history-making solo shot. That includes President Biden as well. Congrats @TheJudge44 on home […] The post President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge for historic 62nd home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected

Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands on the historic ball that is expected to fetch millions in the sports memorabilia market. One supporter, in particular, jumped over the fence as he probably thought the ball wouldn’t make it into the stands.
BRONX, NY
