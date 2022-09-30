Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ Currently Tracking for $70M-$75M Opening
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Black Adam is flying high in current projections. The New Line and Warner Bros. Discovery film is currently eyeing an opening between $70 million and $75 million. Should those numbers hold, Johnson will easily score his biggest opening as a leading man – not including the Fast & Furious films, of course.
Keanu Reeves Considering Directing Netflix’s ‘BRZRKR’
In October of 2021, BOOM! Studios launched BRZRKR, a comic book series about an immortal half man/half god named B. who bears a striking resemblance to a real-world immortal: Keanu Reeves. Written by Reeves and Matt Kindt with art from Ron Garney, BRZRKR was quickly picked up by Netflix who is developing an animated series and a live-action film that Reeves will star in and produce. Now, as development on the project continues, it turns out Reeves may decide to wear another hat.
Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition Tape Is Now Public
When Matt Reeves’ The Batman was released earlier this year, one of its most hotly debated features was the surprise casting of Barry Keoghan as yet another live-action Joker. As it turns out, however, the iconic arch-nemesis was not the member of Bruce Wayne’s rogues’ gallery Keoghan originally auditioned for. According to an audition tape, which has just been made public, the Irish actor had actually been trying out for the role of Edward Nashton, better known as the film’s main baddie – The Riddler.
BREAKING: Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
After laying the groundwork for the MCU’s major multiversal event in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, writer Michael Waldron has signed on the write the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. Waldron joins writer Jeff Loveness, who will pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as writers of the tandem of Avengers films set to debut in 2025.
20th Century Studios Options ‘Night of the Ghoul’
20th Century Studios has optioned the rights to Night of the Ghoul, the comic series hailing from author Scott Snyder and illustrator Francesco Francavilla. The six-issue series was initially released as a Comixology original, with the first five issues available now through Amazon and Comixology, but will soon be available in print courtesy of Darkhorse Comics. Rob Savage, who directed Host, is on board to direct with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen set to produce.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Nabs the Top Film Premiere on Disney+
It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus. After being officially announced in 2019, Hocus Pocus 2 finally hit Disney+ on Friday, and fans were quick to devour the long-gestating sequel. And, unsurprisingly, the follow-up to Hocus Pocus proved to be a smash. Disney announced on Tuesday morning that Hocus Pocus 2 has earned the #1 film premiere on Disney+ within the United States to date. This was calculated based on the hours watched domestically within the film’s first 3 days of release.
Hong Kong 'Rick and Morty' fans spot protest codes in new episode
Eagle-eyed Hong Kong fans of the adult cartoon sitcom "Rick and Morty" have spotted oblique references to the city's democracy movement in the latest episode of the cult sci-fi show. Created by Cartoon Network's nighttime programming block Adult Swim, "Rick and Morty" has become a cult hit.
REVIEW: ‘Hellraiser’ is a Reboot Done Right
The original Hellraiser movie is easily one of the best horror movies of all time. It’s a terrifying concept that focuses on a mysterious box and sadistic creatures known as cenobites. On paper, the concept of Hellraiser is a simple one, a mysterious box that opens a portal to hell. And yet, it’s so much more than that. It’s ultimately about the sacrifices we’re willing to make in order to achieve our own hopes and desires. What made the film the excellent horror movie that it truly was, though, was Doug Bradley‘s Pinhead who managed to be hauntingly captivating. He’s terrifying, and yet, commands every second he’s on the screen. So, how does Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot stack up against the original? It’ll never be able to replace the original movie, but Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is a reboot done right.
Bad Bunny’s Marvel Film Lands Director and Writer
El Muerto is the latest in a long line of Spidey-less Spider-Man movies Sony threatens to unleash upon cinemas. Music superstar Bad Bunny is slated to lead the film, a story about a luchador who gains mystical powers. According to the Wrap, the film has found its director and writer, Jonas Cuaron and Gareth-Dunnet Alcocer, respectively. Cuaron is best known for his acclaimed film Desierto and being the son of legendary director Alfonso Cuaron while Alcocer recently penned DC’s Blue Beetle film.
Jacob Batalon Says He May “Not Necessarily Be Apart of” ‘Spider-Man 4’
While Tom Holland has yet to officially sign up for another solo Spidey adventure in the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made it clear to fans that they planned to continue collaborating with Sony to develop Spider-Man 4. The fourth installment of the franchise has been in active development for nearly a year, but short of Sony execs making it clear they want Holland, Zendaya and director Jon Watts back for the project, there’s been next to no news on the project made available to fans. And if one of the original trilogy’s stars is to be believed, the actors are in the same place.
Ryan Coogler on Bringing Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
One of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters is making his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor, the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1939 and has remained present as a hero, anti-hero and even outright villain over the years. From the footage seen over the course of two trailers, Namor certainly looks like the antagonist of the Black Panther sequel and while his origins have been greatly changed from the comics, director Ryan Coogler made sure that some of his trademark features remained.
Sam Reid Describes Bringing Lestat to Life in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ as “A Gift”
AMC’s Interview with the Vampire debuted to high praise from critics, getting the studio’s Immortal Universe adaptation of Anne Rice’s works off to a great start. A common thread among the show’s supporters has been the work of Australian Sam Reid in bringing Lestat de Lioncourt, Rice’s primary protagonist throughout her Vampire Chronicles, to life. Though Reid is sharing the stage with Jacob Anderson’s Louis, who is equally brilliant, the actor has captured the enormity of Lestat’s personality, making it hard to ignore him on screen.
REVIEW: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 1
Nearly 30 years after Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst brought novelist Anne Rice’s incredible world of beautiful and terrifying vampires to the screen in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, AMC, which gained the rights to adapt Rice’s works in 2020, has chosen to retell the story to launch their Immortal Universe. Despite several starts and stops, Rice’s rich universe of characters and stories was never able to live on in serial format beyond her novels. AMC seems to think they can remedy that problem, however, having ordered both a second series, Mayfair Witches, and a second season of Interview with the Vampire ahead of the latter’s series debut. If Episode 1 of Interview with the Vampire, “In Throes of Increasing Wonder…”, is any indication of what to expect from AMC’s adaptation of Rice’s works, it would seem that they have indeed found a way to bring the characters, settings and themes of those works together and lay the foundations of a shared universe as steeped in lore as the novels.
‘Dahmer’ Becomes One of Netflix’s Most Watched Original Projects Ever
A new massive success story for Netflix is Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In its second week on the streaming service, it has been viewed a total of 299.84 million hours. This follows the 196.2 million hours viewed in the debut week for the limited series. This puts Dahmer: Monster only behind Stranger Things 4 as the second most watched English-language series in a week. For reference, the two separate batches of Stranger Things 4 episodes released were initially viewed for 301 million and 335 million hours, respectively.
Anthony Mackie Comments on the Possibility of a Chris Evans Return in ‘Captain America 4’
Upcoming Marvel Studios feature Captain America: New World Order will mark Anthony Mackie’s first time leading an MCU film as the Star-Spangled Avenger. Sam Wilson takes over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the wake of their last team-up effort in Avengers: Endgame and the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. By all accounts, Evans, who also said goodbye to the MCU, has been unlikely to bring back his original Captain America character anytime soon.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Officially in Development at Paramount+
After going through a long development process, the revival of the hit sitcom Frasier has officially received a series order from Paramount+. This news comes after the initial announcement of the sequel series all the way back in February of 2021. As well, word of a revival of Frasier has been in Hollywood circles dating back to the summer of 2018. Beyond it serving as the return of Kelsey Grammer to his beloved and iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane, not much is currently known about what the revival will consist of.
‘The Rings of Power’ Begins Production on Season 2
Production on Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, is officially underway. Filming kicked off on Monday at Bray Studios just outside London. While the first season of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand, Season 2 moved to the U.K. because it was deemed more economical. It’s also said that Amazon is seeking to build a multi-show hub in the United Kingdom, which helped to play a role in the decision.
