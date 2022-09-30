Prosecutors seek life sentence for man in sex trafficking of a minor case that stretched from Omaha to South Dakota

Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
'Makes your skin crawl': Omaha man arrested in animal cruelty investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man who said he was training his cats to be samurai is now facing felony charges in Douglas County. "That's just not normal thinking or behavior to torture animals like that," said Steve Glandt, the vice president of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society.
KETV.com
Nebraska's corrections director on his tenure, difficulties faced
Overcrowding, staffing issues, attacks on prison inmates and staff – Scott Frakes dealt with all of it as the director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections over the last seven years and eight months. Most recently he led the rebound in staffing, thanks to new incentives. Frakes officially steps...
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrests in south Lincoln apartment stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department said they've made arrests in Monday night's fatal stabbing. Police responded to reports of an unconscious male around 4:06 p.m. on Monday near South 40th Street and Highway 2. Officers said they found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer dead on scene with apparent stab...
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha stabbing Monday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A 41-year-old man was seriously injured during an argument with a neighbor Monday night. In a news release, Omaha police said officers responded to a home near 93rd Street and Meredith Avenue at 5:39 p.m. They found the victim, Francis Golwitzer, who told officers his neighbor cut him during an argument.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
KETV.com
'Safe and secure': Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen discusses election security with KETV
There are more than 1.2 million registered voters in Nebraska, all of them with a chance to make their voice heard in less than six weeks. The mid-terms are Nov. 8 and in Nebraska it features several races; including the governor, all three congressional seats, and two ballot measures. Measure...
KETV.com
La Vista Police: Gunman chases after woman at apartment leasing office
La Vista Police say a man with a gun chased after a woman at a leasing office Monday night. Officers said it happened at an apartment complex near 87th & Brentwood Streets. They said the woman was able to get away uninjured. La Vista Police say they know who they're...
KETV.com
State senator seeks re-election against newcomer in Nebraska District 6 race
OMAHA, Neb. — State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh is hoping to keep her District 6 seat while her challenger, Christian Mirch hopes votes change course. Cavanaugh said she stands for Nebraskan's medical rights and she said she proves it in her voting record. "This isn't something that you nuance. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
2 teens shot, walk into hospital
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens. OPD said they responded to a shots fired called Saturday night near 37th and W streets. When they arrived to the location, they did not locate victims or a scene. Officers were then dispatched to Bergan...
KETV.com
One dead after stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Police are hoping people will come forward with more information after responding to a deadly stabbing on the city's south side. Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of an unconscious male at an apartment near 40th and Highway 2. According to police, officers arrived and found a deceased male with injuries consistent with being caused by a blade.
KETV.com
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
Video above: After Ian, flooding menaces Florida inland towns. People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of...
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
CHI Health takes several systems offline amid 'IT security incident'
OMAHA, Neb. — An "IT security incident" is impacting some systems at CHI Health. In a statement, CHI Health said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was managing the situation that was impacting several of CHI Health's facilities. "As a precautionary step, we have taken certain IT systems offline, which...
KETV.com
'That's who we depend on,': Omaha fish market braces for impact after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha restaurant is wondering if the impact of Hurricane Ian will reach the metro. Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market and Shucks Fish House survived the shutdown during the pandemic and supply chain issues that still put a strain on the industry. They said there's no chance...
KETV.com
Lincoln Police: Sixth person dies after fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sixth person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Randolph Street in east-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police. Officers said the 24-year old woman taken to the hospital early Sunday morning died from her injuries. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, is dead. The four other passengers of the vehicle, all men between the ages of 21 and 23, died at the scene.
KETV.com
'He was so loved': Family, friends remember man killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A single car crash leaves six people dead in Lincoln. It happened early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets. Officers say the car slammed into a tree and five men all died at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she later...
KETV.com
Prospect Hill Cemetery temporarily closes after gravesite vandalized
OMAHA, Neb. — The Prospect Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees thinks someone removed a bronze gate and broke into a mausoleum. The cemetery is now temporarily closed to the public. The outside of the gravesite is supposed to be protected by a bronze gate. "I was leading a tour...
KETV.com
'I heard this terrible crash': Driver crashes into two Plattsmouth businesses
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — It was a busy Saturday morning at The Jerky Factory. Employee David Hula was filling bags of dried meat. "Our lady customer was right here, our man customer was right over here," Hula said. Those two customers were just feet from a truck that slammed into...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters rescue injured man from roof of burning home
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning home Monday night. A neighbor saw the smoke and called 911 around 7 p.m. near 25th & Binney streets. Firefighters used a ladder to bring the injured man down. Paramedics took him to Nebraska Medicine...
KETV.com
UNMC enters new partnership to expand access to health trends, research
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have reached a new agreement that will make hospital data available to students and researchers. In a news release, NHA President Jeremy Nordquist said, "Researchers will be able to analyze key hospital data to further...
Comments / 0