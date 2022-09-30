ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO