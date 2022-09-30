Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Storms blast southern Utah, flash flooding possible
SALT LAKE CITY — Thunderstorms slammed parts of southern Utah Sunday and flash floods could happen in the national parks again Monday. “Rain totals were anywhere from a third of an inch… some locations pushed over one inch, like Starvation Reservoir,” said KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. Intense...
Extreme weather damages trees, vehicles in southern Utah
Residents of southern Utah have seen some crazy weather over the last 24 hours, ranging from hail to lightning to heavy rain.
Thunderstorms return to Southern Utah, Northern Utah remains dry
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It was an active weekend for much of Central and Southern Utah with numerous thunderstorms and flash flood warnings. Meanwhile, Northern Utah was quiet with abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. A similar trend will continue as we start the workweek with isolated storms across the southern […]
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
Threat for thunderstorms continues over southern Utah Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Wild weather struck portions of southern and central Utah Saturday and a similar pattern is anticipated for Sunday as well. Moisture moving in from the southwest throughout the afternoon and evening will likely generate scattered showers and thunderstorms across the lower two-thirds of the state. Model guidance […]
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
KSLTV
ksl.com
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
kslnewsradio.com
KUTV
cowboystatedaily.com
usustatesman.com
