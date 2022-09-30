ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Storms blast southern Utah, flash flooding possible

SALT LAKE CITY — Thunderstorms slammed parts of southern Utah Sunday and flash floods could happen in the national parks again Monday. “Rain totals were anywhere from a third of an inch… some locations pushed over one inch, like Starvation Reservoir,” said KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. Intense...
ABC4

Thunderstorms return to Southern Utah, Northern Utah remains dry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It was an active weekend for much of Central and Southern Utah with numerous thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.  Meanwhile, Northern Utah was quiet with abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. A similar trend will continue as we start the workweek with isolated storms across the southern […]
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
ABC4

Threat for thunderstorms continues over southern Utah Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Wild weather struck portions of southern and central Utah Saturday and a similar pattern is anticipated for Sunday as well.  Moisture moving in from the southwest throughout the afternoon and evening will likely generate scattered showers and thunderstorms across the lower two-thirds of the state. Model guidance […]
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
ABC4

It’s October and it’s finally feeling like fall

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Welcome to October! It is definitely feeling like autumn in northern Utah as temperatures dropped over 10 degrees from Thursday to Friday. We’ll see those temperatures continue to stay low Saturday before rising a bit starting Sunday, but that is not to say they’ll stay high. We’ll only be […]
kslnewsradio.com

Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
usustatesman.com

Utah’s state flag is getting a new look

*Audio clip is of USU U.S. institution professor David Munk. Utah’s century-old flag is getting an update. . In June, 5,307 potential designs for the new state flag were submitted to the Utah State Flag Task Force. The committee has now whittled it down to 20 entries. . All flag submissions...
UTAH STATE

