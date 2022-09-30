ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc

New law drama 'Reasonable Doubt' now streaming on Hulu

NEW YORK CITY -- A new show on Hulu was inspired by a Los Angeles attorney who gained fame first as part of the "dream team" defending O.J. Simpson. Shawn Holley later went on to represent the likes of the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, and the late Tupac Shakur.
BGR.com

Ryan Coogler shares new details about Wakanda Forever’s Namor

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will make his MCU debut in a few weeks in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel’s trailers made him look like the villain of Black Panther 2, and we do know that he’s another mutant we’ll see in Marvel’s rich universe. But Namor might not be the real Wakanda Forever villain. And he might not be identical to the character from the comics.
