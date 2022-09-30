Read full article on original website
Related
6abc
New law drama 'Reasonable Doubt' now streaming on Hulu
NEW YORK CITY -- A new show on Hulu was inspired by a Los Angeles attorney who gained fame first as part of the "dream team" defending O.J. Simpson. Shawn Holley later went on to represent the likes of the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, and the late Tupac Shakur.
Ryan Coogler shares new details about Wakanda Forever’s Namor
Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will make his MCU debut in a few weeks in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel’s trailers made him look like the villain of Black Panther 2, and we do know that he’s another mutant we’ll see in Marvel’s rich universe. But Namor might not be the real Wakanda Forever villain. And he might not be identical to the character from the comics.
35 Horror Films Ranked From "Oh Yeah I'd Survive That" To "I'm Dead Instantly"
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
Comments / 0