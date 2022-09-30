ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Growth in Shenandoah Valley tourism contributes to Virginia’s overall recovery

The Shenandoah Valley was one of three regions in the state recognized for helping Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coastal Virginia and the Blue Ridge Highlands also contributed significantly to the overall recovery in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Tourism Corporation released numbers today related to 2021 travel in the...
Augusta Free Press

Reimbursement available for Virginia grower, processors with organic certification

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDASC) will reimburse 50 percent of 2021-2022 organic certification costs to qualified growers and processors. According to a press release, reimbursement funding is provided by the USDA National Organic Program. Eligibility is determined through organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying...
Augusta Free Press

Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
Augusta Free Press

VDOT updates road work schedule for Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press

Agriculture department launches pilot program to combat black vulture attacks

Attacks by black vultures on livestock in Virginia are recognized as a potentially serious threat to livestock producers. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) I working with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services to implement a program to assist livestock producers through the Virginia Cooperative Wildlife Damage Management Program.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia faces one attack every second: Tips to stay ‘cyber safe’

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is supporting and promoting a Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign throughout October. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to help raise cybersecurity awareness, offering tools and resources to help you protect yourself and your family as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Virginia...
