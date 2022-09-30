Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin energy plan: Is ‘all-of-the-above’ solution to future needs, or fossil fuels boondoggle?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday unveiled a proposed Virginia Energy Plan that, as promised on the campaign trail last fall, takes direct aim at the Virginia Clean Economy Act that was passed in 2020. The new plan from Youngkin is centered around the concept of “all-of-the-above,” encompassing an increased emphasis...
Augusta Free Press
Growth in Shenandoah Valley tourism contributes to Virginia’s overall recovery
The Shenandoah Valley was one of three regions in the state recognized for helping Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coastal Virginia and the Blue Ridge Highlands also contributed significantly to the overall recovery in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Tourism Corporation released numbers today related to 2021 travel in the...
Augusta Free Press
Reimbursement available for Virginia grower, processors with organic certification
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDASC) will reimburse 50 percent of 2021-2022 organic certification costs to qualified growers and processors. According to a press release, reimbursement funding is provided by the USDA National Organic Program. Eligibility is determined through organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying...
Augusta Free Press
Virginians keeping up with new market: Car flipping acquired niche after COVID-19 pandemic
House flipping is a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the intent to improve it and resell it for a profit. According to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a new breed of “flipper” is on the market. Individuals are buying cars, specifically electric vehicles, with the purpose of reselling them for a profit.
Augusta Free Press
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
Augusta Free Press
Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
Tina Herron’s son, Matthew, died by suicide in December. He was only 18 years old. Matthew’s parents, Jacqui and Tina, founded Matthew Matters, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for people age 15-34. The two Ashland...
Augusta Free Press
Wawa chain launches campaign to help with Hurricane Ian disaster relief
Wawa is launching a campaign in partnership with the American Red Cross to allow customers to contribute to Hurricane Ian disaster relief by adding donations to their purchase at checkout. Wawa Inc. and The Wawa Foundation, Inc. said that customers will be able to add $1, $3 or $5 at...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates road work schedule for Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
Agriculture department launches pilot program to combat black vulture attacks
Attacks by black vultures on livestock in Virginia are recognized as a potentially serious threat to livestock producers. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) I working with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services to implement a program to assist livestock producers through the Virginia Cooperative Wildlife Damage Management Program.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia faces one attack every second: Tips to stay ‘cyber safe’
The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is supporting and promoting a Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign throughout October. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to help raise cybersecurity awareness, offering tools and resources to help you protect yourself and your family as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
Wyoming Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in WY
Wyoming poker online is not yet legalized in the state, but players have several live poker rooms they can visit at the Tribal casinos in the state. Additionally, players from The Equality State can access various offshore poker sites to get their poker fix. In this guide, we rank and...
