ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA

Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'

The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolina Herrera
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Alex And#Picturesque#Every Gorgeous Photo#Savannah Sellers#Nbc News Now#Villa Corsini#Integrari Travel#Prosecco#The Tuscan Sun
OK! Magazine

'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'

It was a shock when Queen Elizabeth was pronounced dead on September 8, but according to expert Katie Nicholl, she was lonely without Prince Philip. "I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really. She was never the same after Philip — they were together for 74 years, he was, she said, 'Her strength.' He supported her in everything she did in life. I think it's safe to say she wouldn't be the Queen she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when she went, and she held on as long as she could. She did her constitutional role, she saw the new Prime Minister, she made sure she tidied everything up, and I think in the end, she just wanted to be back with him. I think that is why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace," the author explained.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy