KWQC
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
Sioux City Journal
Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins. July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
starvedrock.media
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
ourquadcities.com
True crime fans can learn killer facts at ‘Serial Pursuit’ trivia night
True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
x1071.com
Robbery in Dubuque, Man Arrested Later in Maquoketa
Dubuque Police say a man who displayed a weapon and robbed a business in Dubuque Thursday morning has been arrested in Maquoketa. The man’s name has not been released yet. Police reported that a man entered Dunkin’ on Dodge Street, at about 5:15 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. A report says city cameras tracked the man leaving the city, and area law enforcement agencies were notified. The man was arrested in Maquoketa a short time later. An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
Illinois woman dies after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Wednesday Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, and her husband, Al, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling
Sterling Police were called out to the Schilling Funeral Home ,at 702 1st Ave, in Sterling on Thursday morning. After an investigation, Sterling Police arrested 29 year old Thomas O’Neal from Sterling for burglary, felony theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. O’Neal was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
Government Technology
Hacking Attack Narrowly Misses Davenport, Iowa, School District
(TNS) — Davenport Community School District said Thursday that a hacker gained access to the district's system earlier this month. The district said there was no evidence that any personal information was compromised, and there was no ransom. It believes it thwarted a cyber attack. The district originally told...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, officials responded to a residence in the Super 20 mobile home park for a welfare check. Dispatch advised responding officers that a victim reported her son was taken from her by her former boyfriend, but that he left the area after leaving her son on the ground.
KWQC
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school. Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release. Additional officers responded to...
