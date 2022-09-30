Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mike Tomlin Bluntly Criticizes Former Patriot Gunner Olszewski
Gunner Olszewski is not off to a strong start in Pittsburgh, and his head coach has no interest in trying to sugarcoat that fact. Olszewski, who signed a two-year, free agent contract with the Steelers this past NFL offseason, has struggled to hold onto the football early in his tenure with the Black and Yellow. The 2020 first-team All-Pro returner coughed up the ball multiple times in the first quarter of the season, including a costly muffed punt that doomed Pittsburgh in its Week 2 loss at home against the New England Patriots.
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendrick Bourne Believes Refs Missed This Key Call In Patriots-Packers
Did the officials miss a potential game-changing penalty in New England Patriots’ overtime loss at Lambeau Field? Kendrick Bourne believes so. The wide receiver took to Twitter late Sunday night to voice his frustration over what he viewed as an overlooked holding penalty on the Patriots’ final offensive snap.
Brittany Mahomes Takes Issue With ‘Extremely Ignorant’ Opinion About Husband
You’re not going to hear someone criticize Patrick Mahomes very often. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a pretty sterling reputation both on and off the football field. But a recent letter to the editor in The Kansas City Star painted the four-time Pro Bowl selection in a negative...
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout
Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
Tom Brady Addresses Arm Injury Status After Harsh Strip-Sack
One of Tom Brady’s strongest assets is his ability to limit damage to his body on sacks. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has exceptional pocket awareness, and more often than not he’s able to turtle before a defender can issue a hit stick. But there was a...
Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CTE Expert Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Return This Season
On Friday, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski issued his latest statements regarding the head and neck injury of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in Thursday’s Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing his strong disdain for the NFL, Miami Dolphins and all those involved in clearing the third-year veteran prior to kick off.
Peter King Calls Out Jack Jones After Patriots Rookie’s Bold Take
The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset over Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and it was largely due to the performances of a trio of New England rookies. The visitors received major contributions from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was called on to replace an...
Dez Bryant Weighs In On Crucial Incomplete Pass In Packers-Patriots
Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about what is and isn’t a catch, so it’s no surprise he weighed in during the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers game. With the game tied at 24, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball downfield...
Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins
The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History
The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market
Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0