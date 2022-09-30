ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 5

Saturday was another quiet performance for Michael Trigg. He hauled in three passes and gained 41 yards. Ole Miss fans are still waiting for a breakout performance from Trigg after he received so much hype out of the transfer portal this offseason. However, it wasn't a quiet day as a...
247Sports

One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
