Waynesboro, VA

13 years in prison for Staunton man

It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
CROZET, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
cbs19news

Louisa County deputies searching for missing woman

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing woman. She is identified as 53-year-old Tonya Yvonne Cooper. She is a Black woman, who is 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Two fatalities in Route 50 crash

Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
PETERSBURG, WV
WHSV

One dead after car crash on Saturday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died after a two-car crash in Rockingham County on Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road. The victim’s identity has not been released by VSP. We’ll...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

