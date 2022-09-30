Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Virginia Hospital is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenVirginia State
Some Virginia Undergraduate Students To Get Up To $690 RebateCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenVerona, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Related
rewind1051.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
NBC 29 News
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
82-year-old man killed by driver accused of running red light in Virginia
According to Virginia State Police, just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was headed west on Route 33 when the driver ignored a red light and ran into a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero heading south through the intersection.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Garfield. Garfield is from the Crozet area, and may be with her juvenile boyfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
WSET
'Counterfeit money:' Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells citizens to be aware
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office let the public know of reports that they have been getting. Deputies said that they have received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. Deputies also said to be aware and pass on any information to...
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. ACPD says one driver was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
wsvaonline.com
Broadway Man Receives Probation and Fine for Causing Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
BROADWAY, Va – A Broadway man was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and a 12-hundred dollar fine for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a motorcyclist. Robert Smith was found guilty of reckless driving during a hearing Wednesday in Rockingham County General District Court, according...
cbs19news
Louisa County deputies searching for missing woman
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing woman. She is identified as 53-year-old Tonya Yvonne Cooper. She is a Black woman, who is 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown...
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
theriver953.com
Two fatalities in Route 50 crash
Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
One dead after car crash on Saturday
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died after a two-car crash in Rockingham County on Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road. The victim’s identity has not been released by VSP. We’ll...
Comments / 0