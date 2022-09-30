Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Social brings council candidates together in West Hollywood West
This year’s West Hollywood West Resident Association meet-and-greet was held at the home of Kim Winick and Lawrence Chablee. Eleven of 12 City Council candidates attended the even, which was catered by Salt & Straw, a West Hollywood ice creamery. Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves...
Laurel House’s future brings up WeHo’s painful past
The future of the house at 1343 Laurel sparked a fierce back and forth between a public commenter and Councilmember John D’Amico that dredged up touchy chapters of WeHo’s past during City Council’s meeting Monday night. Though Council sent the city’s proposal for the grand old home...
DEAR WEHO: Denounce ‘dewatering’ before it destroys us
Write an open letter to your city and we’ll publish it! E-mail submissions to brandon@wehoville.com. This coming Thursday, October 6th at 6pm, the West Hollywood West Planning Commission will be reviewing the design guidelines for any new homes being built in West Hollywood West. This includes the addition of basements. I know many of you I’ve spoken with have experienced cracks in your homes, windows and doors that no longer open properly, and trees dying, all of which Ignacio and I have experienced more and more in recent years. After much research and professional consultations, this is due to the shifting ground from excessive groundwater removal (called dewatering), often required in our neighborhood when adding a floor below the surface because much of our neighborhood sits on top of a high underground aquifer.
Pride was worth the pretty penny, City Hall says
West Hollywood has deemed its first Pride festival a resounding success, even though it came with a heftier price tag than was predicted. At their meeting on Monday night, City Council will likely initiate a multi-year agreement with Jeff Consoletti and his company, JJLA, to continue producing on a yearly basis the WEHO Pride event they created this past June. The proposal they will consider also includes an interim $25,000 contract for Consoletti so that he can start soliciting corporate sponsors for the 2023 festivities.
PUBLIC COMMENT | Council deserves their pay raise
A selection of correspondence received for this week’s City Council meeting. Dear Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and City Council members,. This is a meeting late — as it is commenting on something on the last meeting’s consent calendar. But I wanted to voice my support for the increase in City Council member pay (starting after the Nov. election), which was approved at the last council meeting.
Mark Kellam 1961-2022
Mark Bryan Kellam of West Hollywood, CA, 61, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family and friends on September 27, 2022. Born on March 30, 1961, in New Castle, Indiana, Mark attended Indiana University and graduated in 1984 with a degree in Journalism. In 2001, Mark moved to Chino, CA....
JORDAN COCKERAM | Making West Hollywood a business friendly city again
Supporting our business community is imperative to the prosperity of our city. After all, our business’ success is our city’s success. Historically, the relationship between the city and our business community has been strong. But recently, our city council has made some decisions that have fractured that relationship.
City Hall lit in Iranian flag colors this week to honor Mahsa Amini
In memory of Mahsa Amini, and in solidarity with the women of Iran who are fighting for their freedom and human rights, the City of West Hollywood will light West Hollywood City Hall from Monday, October 3, 2022 through Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the colors of the Iranian flag: green, white, and red. The colors of the flag are traditional and can be interpreted as representing the Islamic religion (green), peace (white), and courage (red).
WeHo pools will close for up to 4 weeks starting Monday
The City of West Hollywood will temporarily close the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park. The closure is necessary to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities. The closure will begin on Monday, October 10, 2022 and contractor work is anticipated to take approximately three to four weeks to complete.
John D’Amico delights in tormenting John Heilman’s campaign for City Council
At the September 17th City Council meeting Council member John D’Amico took aim at former Council member John Heilman, calling him a two-time loser from the council dais. “As we discussed in early June, though, there are two-time losing council members who seem to be promoting the unsafeness of West Hollywood. I would say directly to John Heilman: You’ve turned yourself into an anemic version of Steve Martin. Crime has gone down. Your need to scare our seniors and our non-English speaking residents with your lies about the crime in our city is pitiful.”
CARLETON CRONIN | How to win my endorsement
Recently I was quite flattered to have been asked for my endorsement by several candidates in the upcoming WeHo City Council election. As much as I’d like to endorse any given candidate based upon past actions and words, I am far more concerned with the future of West Hollywood and what the candidates have to say about that.
5:30PM THURSDAY: Candlelight Vigil for Mahsa Amini
In solidarity with women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is holding a candlelight vigil at West Hollywood Park on Thursday, Sept. 29th at 5:30 pm. PST. The vigil, which will be held both in-person and virtually, honors Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom. The Mayor Pro Tempore of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance, along with Councilmember Sharona Nazarian, of the Beverly Hills City Council, and other community leaders.
Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire
The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
6PM THURSDAY: Melrose Gathering Place community conversation
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend a Melrose Gathering Place Community Conversation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Respite Deck of theWest Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (Floor 5 at the top of the grand staircase), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, next to the West Hollywood Library.
OpEd: The future of the Route 66 parking meter
The legend of Route 66 is written in the tales of gas stations, roadside diners, and lots of automobiles and parking meters. Those meters make lots of do-re-me for the city coffers. In West Hollywood Route 66 is commonly known as Santa Monica Blvd. And featured just east of La Cienega is the next generation of charging stations where there is normally an old fashioned parking meter. New charging stations such as this one will produce even more do-re-me for the city coffers.
JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless
Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city meetings and events from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 7:00 PM (Cancelled) Historic Preservation Commission Meeting. Tuesday, September 27. 6:00 PM Social Justice Task Force Teleconference Meeting. 7:00 PM Virtual Rent Increase Freeze and Cap Feedback Outreach...
Lindsey Horvath trails Bob Hertzberg in new poll of West Hollywood voters
A poll of 300 likely voters conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research on behalf of the WEHO PAC shows Lindsey Horvath at unusually unpopular levels with just 13% of likely West Hollywood voters supporting her for County Supervisor. Data was collected between the dates of Sunday Sept. 12 though Thursday...
Zinc Cafe & Market opens across from the long established Zinque on Melrose.
Zinc Cafe & Market has opened its doors on the corner of Westbourne and Melrose at the former location of Le Pain Quotidien. This has no relation to the Zinque restaurant that has established a great reputation across the street and one block over. It’s the third location and the...
