The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
Crash reported at US Highway 12/18, County Highway AB; traffic being diverted
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB on the far southeast side of Madison Friday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12/18...
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle...
Darrell Brooks' mom speaks out ahead of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Dawn Wood says after a lifetime of bad decisions, she is deeply worried her son made another one by choosing to defend himself in court.
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
dailydodge.com
Late TD Pushes Sun Prairie West Past Golden Beavers
Sun Prairie West’s Jonathan Weah’s 34 yard touchdown run with 2:09 left in the fourth quarter lifted the Wolves past the Beaver Dam High School football team 21-14 on Friday night at HH Derleth Field. The first quarter featured each team’s offense only touching the ball one time....
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Channel 3000
Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller
Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
cwbradio.com
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians survive scare from Raccoons
MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc’s 21-14 upset of Muskego on Sept. 17, 2021 may have turned more heads than any regular-season prep football game in Wisconsin last season. After all, it snapped the Warriors’ 41game winning streak. The Raccoons nearly played giant killers again Friday. They held a 25-21...
Daily Cardinal
BREAKING: Paul Chryst fired over microwaving tuna sandwich in break room again
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Reports are out that Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. While rumors are rampant regarding the reason for his release, The Beet is here with the facts.
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former DA Bucher makes predictions for Brooks trial
WAUKESHA — The trial against Darrell Brooks Jr. is set to begin Monday. This comes after Brooks withdrew his request for an insanity plea and requested to represent himself in court. Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said he expects chaos in the trial and for prosecutors to dismiss some charges.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin LB, shares cryptic message on social media following big loss to Illinois
Nick Herbig and Wisconsin are not trending the way the team was hoping for coming into the season Despite being the overwhelming favorite to win the B1G West this year, the Badgers are now 2-3 on the season and have been blown out in the first two conference games of the year.
247Sports
Wisconsin's Paul Chryst bemoans turnovers, penalties in Illinois loss: 'We need to be better'
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst seeks answers after Illinois walked into Camp Randall Saturday and handed the Badgers a 34-10 beatdown in Bret Bielema's return to Madison. In a matchup of two of the best running backs in the Big Ten, it was Illinois' Chase Brown that stole the show with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown while Wisconsin star tailback Braelon Allen had eight carries for only two total yards. At one point, Wisconsin had six drives between the start of the second quarter and deep in the second half that managed a whopping 30 total yards of offense combined.
Four of Wisconsin’s biggest concerns after another humiliating loss
MADISON, Wis. — In many ways, what happened on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium was no different from several of the previous matchups between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini. One team scored a lot, the other a little. One physically dominated, and the other got bullied. One...
